J&K Police, Uttar Pradesh STF Nab Four Members Of 'Gataru Gang' From Meerut
The accused were nabbed by the Meerut unit of the STF and the J&K Police from a house in the Sotiganj area of the city.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Meerut: A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Jammu & Kashmir Police has arrested four members of the notorious 'Gataru gang' including three from J&K while they were hiding in Meerut, police said on Wednesday.
It is understood that the accused were apprehended from a house in the Sotiganj area of the city following a joint operation by the STF’s Meerut unit and the Jammu & Kashmir Police. The arrested gang members include Saurabh Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, and Rohit Balona—all residents of Vijaypur in the Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir—along with a fourth individual, Maaz Qureshi, a resident of Sotiganj, Meerut.
Brajesh Kumar Singh, ASP of the STF (Meerut unit), stated that the accused had been frequently changing their hideouts across Meerut, which made them difficult to track.
The members of the Gataru gang implicated in several serious criminal incidents in the Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir had been hiding in Meerut after committing various offenses.
According to the STF, upon receiving intelligence, the STF initiated a search; once the suspects' location was identified, the Jammu & Kashmir Police were contacted.
A team led by Deputy SP Athar Bakshi of the Samba Police arrived in Meerut, and the arrests were successfully carried out through a joint operation. On Tuesday, the Jammu & Kashmir Police took custody of the four individuals on a transit remand and departed for Jammu & Kashmir.
According to ASP Brajesh Singh, the Gataru gang is highly active in the Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu & Kashmir, where it is involved in various criminal activities. The gang was operated by Sumit Jandial, alias 'Gataru' a resident of Vijaypur in the Samba district with his brother, Saurabh Gupta, also playing a key role in its operations. Both brothers have previously faced action under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu & Kashmir.
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