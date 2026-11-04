ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police, Uttar Pradesh STF Nab Four Members Of 'Gataru Gang' From Meerut

Four Members Of 'Gataru Gang' Arrested From Meerut ( ETV Bharat )

Meerut: A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Jammu & Kashmir Police has arrested four members of the notorious 'Gataru gang' including three from J&K while they were hiding in Meerut, police said on Wednesday.

It is understood that the accused were apprehended from a house in the Sotiganj area of the city following a joint operation by the STF’s Meerut unit and the Jammu & Kashmir Police. The arrested gang members include Saurabh Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, and Rohit Balona—all residents of Vijaypur in the Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir—along with a fourth individual, Maaz Qureshi, a resident of Sotiganj, Meerut.

Brajesh Kumar Singh, ASP of the STF (Meerut unit), stated that the accused had been frequently changing their hideouts across Meerut, which made them difficult to track. The members of the Gataru gang implicated in several serious criminal incidents in the Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir had been hiding in Meerut after committing various offenses.