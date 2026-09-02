ETV Bharat / state

Joint Raid Recovers 1800 Litres Of Liquor From Government Water Tank Site In Amritsar

Amritsar: About 1800 liters of liquor filled in 10 drums was seized from the site near the water tank during a joint raid by the Excise Department and the Punjab Police on Wednesday in the village Kotli Saka under the jurisdiction of the Rajasansi police station.

Following the incident, the police have registered a case against unknown persons and started a probe. Excise Inspector Jagdeep Kaur and Rajasansi Station House Officer (SHO) Gurpreet Singh informed that strict action is being taken against the illegal liquor operations following the instructions of the higher authorities.

They added that the Excise and police team had received confidential information about the illegal liquor being produced and stored at a government premises/ facility in Kotli Saka village.