Joint Raid Recovers 1800 Litres Of Liquor From Government Water Tank Site In Amritsar
An FIR has been registered against unknown persons in the case, officials said that they had recovered illegal liquor from the same government site before.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST|
Updated : September 2, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Amritsar: About 1800 liters of liquor filled in 10 drums was seized from the site near the water tank during a joint raid by the Excise Department and the Punjab Police on Wednesday in the village Kotli Saka under the jurisdiction of the Rajasansi police station.
Following the incident, the police have registered a case against unknown persons and started a probe. Excise Inspector Jagdeep Kaur and Rajasansi Station House Officer (SHO) Gurpreet Singh informed that strict action is being taken against the illegal liquor operations following the instructions of the higher authorities.
They added that the Excise and police team had received confidential information about the illegal liquor being produced and stored at a government premises/ facility in Kotli Saka village.
According to officials, the liquor was found in an unclaimed condition at the spot/ abandoned, making it impossible to identify who prepared these illicit material. The officials also said that they had recovered illegal liquor from the same government site before. At that time, the village Sarpanch was asked to identify the persons involved and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.
However, officials stated that the panchayat failed to provide sufficient information. Gurpreet Singh said, "A message was also sent to the village Sarpanch and Panchayat members to reach the spot, but they did not reach the spot. The police are investigating the matter to find out who was that person involved in keeping such a large quantity of liquor at the government premises."
The officials clarified that anyone found involved in this illegal activity will face strict prosecution under the law.
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