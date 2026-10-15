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'The Liver Doc' From Keralam Among Eight Finalists For Prestigious John Maddox Prize 2026

File photo of Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a Keralam-based liver specialist widely known as ‘The Liver Doc’ for his outspoken criticism of pseudoscience and health misinformation. ( Special arrangement (X@theliverdr) )

Thiruvananthapuram: Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a Keralam-based liver specialist widely known as ‘The Liver Doc’ for his outspoken criticism of pseudoscience and health misinformation, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2026 John Maddox Prize.

He is among eight individuals from across the world recognised for defending science and evidence in the public interest despite facing hostility, professional challenges and powerful vested interests.

"The shortlist marks the first time a person residing in the Indian subcontinent has been selected as a finalist for the award," Dr Cyriac Abby posted in his X post.

The prize, established in 2012 in memory of Sir John Maddox, the former editor of the scientific journal Nature, one of the oldest, most cited, and most prestigious academic publications in the world, and a Fellow of the Royal Society, recognises individuals who promote sound science and evidence-based public discussion on contentious issues. It is organised by Sense about Science and supported by the Royal Society.

Dr Cyriac Abby is a liver specialist at Rajagiri Hospital, Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, Keralam.

He has gained national attention for his efforts to raise awareness about the potential harms of complementary and traditional medicines, particularly products and remedies that may cause liver injury. Through public communication and engagement, he has sought to encourage patients to make informed healthcare decisions based on scientific evidence.

The prize organisers said the judges recognised Dr Cyriac Abby's commitment to communicating medical evidence to patients and the wider public. They also highlighted the challenges of advocating evidence-based medicine in a social and political environment where complementary and traditional medical practices enjoy considerable cultural support and governmental endorsement.

In a statement announcing his shortlisting, Dr Cyriac Abby described the recognition as significant for India's advocacy of evidence-based medicine. He said challenging pseudoscience, misleading health claims and unscientific remedies could carry personal, legal and professional consequences.

“I may or may not win. But with this shortlist, India’s advocacy for evidence-based medicine has a place on this global stage,” he said, adding that the recognition should encourage more doctors and researchers across India, the wider subcontinent and West Asia to engage publicly and defend scientific integrity.