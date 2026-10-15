'The Liver Doc' From Keralam Among Eight Finalists For Prestigious John Maddox Prize 2026
Keralam's Cyriac Abby Philips is among eight individuals from across the world recognised for defending science and evidence in the public interest despite facing hostility.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a Keralam-based liver specialist widely known as ‘The Liver Doc’ for his outspoken criticism of pseudoscience and health misinformation, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2026 John Maddox Prize.
He is among eight individuals from across the world recognised for defending science and evidence in the public interest despite facing hostility, professional challenges and powerful vested interests.
"The shortlist marks the first time a person residing in the Indian subcontinent has been selected as a finalist for the award," Dr Cyriac Abby posted in his X post.
My dear friends, something important. I am deeply honored to share that I am one of the eight finalists globally shortlisted for the 2026 John Maddox Prize. Established in 2012 in memory of Sir John Maddox (the legendary former editor of Nature and Fellow of the Royal Society), this global prize, spearheaded by Sense about Science and supported by the Royal Society. It was previously co-awarded by Nature. And honors individuals who stand up for sound science and evidence in the public interest, advancing critical discussions despite facing hostility, powerful vested interests, and severe obstacles. For me, an India-based science communicator and clinician, this recognition carries immense weight. This is the very first time a resident from the Indian Subcontinent has been shortlisted for the Maddox Prize. Speaking truth to power against pseudoscience, predatory health misinformation, and unscientific traditional remedies in a cultural and political ecosystem that heavily endorse them, comes at a steep personal, legal, and professional cost. To stand alongside seven extraordinary global finalists—from public health researchers working under fire in Gaza, to scientists defending rigorous evidence in the UK, France, Bolivia, Mexico, New Zealand, and the US—is deeply humbling for me. I may or may not win. But with this shortlist, India’s advocacy for evidence-based medicine has a place on this global stage. Our patients, our public conversations and our struggles to defend scientific integrity matter beyond our borders. I hope this encourages more doctors and researchers across India, the wider subcontinent and West Asia to speak openly, engage the public and stand by sound evidence. Whatever the result, the work continues. Jai Hind. Please read the official announcement and details of other candidates here: https://t.co/BydZnidvXh— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) October 15, 2026
The prize, established in 2012 in memory of Sir John Maddox, the former editor of the scientific journal Nature, one of the oldest, most cited, and most prestigious academic publications in the world, and a Fellow of the Royal Society, recognises individuals who promote sound science and evidence-based public discussion on contentious issues. It is organised by Sense about Science and supported by the Royal Society.
Dr Cyriac Abby is a liver specialist at Rajagiri Hospital, Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, Keralam.
He has gained national attention for his efforts to raise awareness about the potential harms of complementary and traditional medicines, particularly products and remedies that may cause liver injury. Through public communication and engagement, he has sought to encourage patients to make informed healthcare decisions based on scientific evidence.
The prize organisers said the judges recognised Dr Cyriac Abby's commitment to communicating medical evidence to patients and the wider public. They also highlighted the challenges of advocating evidence-based medicine in a social and political environment where complementary and traditional medical practices enjoy considerable cultural support and governmental endorsement.
In a statement announcing his shortlisting, Dr Cyriac Abby described the recognition as significant for India's advocacy of evidence-based medicine. He said challenging pseudoscience, misleading health claims and unscientific remedies could carry personal, legal and professional consequences.
“I may or may not win. But with this shortlist, India’s advocacy for evidence-based medicine has a place on this global stage,” he said, adding that the recognition should encourage more doctors and researchers across India, the wider subcontinent and West Asia to engage publicly and defend scientific integrity.
The Seven Other Finalists
The other seven finalists represent a diverse range of scientific disciplines and countries.
They include Dr Samer Abuzerr, a public-health specialist continuing research in Gaza despite the destruction of his university and severe resource constraints; Professor Sallie Baxendale of University College London, who has highlighted gaps in evidence concerning the effects of puberty blockers on adolescent brain development; and Dr Mónica Guzmán-Rojo, a Bolivian hydraulic engineer whose groundwater research has informed policy discussions despite opposition from powerful land interests.
The shortlist also includes Professor Alma Cristal Hernández Mondragón of Mexico, who has worked to strengthen science advice in policymaking; Professor Cédric Lemogne of Université Paris Cité, whose research on persistent symptoms, including Long Covid, has drawn criticism; and Dr Arna Mitchell, a New Zealand clinical psychologist of Māori heritage who questioned the evidence underpinning an official report on systemic racism in psychology.
The eighth finalist, Dr Siddhartha Roy, an environmental scientist based at Rutgers University in the United States, has challenged official claims concerning water contamination in Flint, Michigan, and subsequently disputed a narrative about brain-damaged children advanced by former colleagues. The judges praised his commitment to presenting evidence while safeguarding the dignity and well-being of the affected community.
The eight finalists were selected for their efforts to sustain evidence-based public debate in difficult circumstances. Their work spans public health, environmental science, medicine, psychology and science-policy engagement, highlighting the importance of protecting researchers' ability to question established narratives and communicate findings without undue pressure.
The winner of the 2026 John Maddox Prize will be announced at the Royal Society in London on October 29.
For Dr Cyriac Abby, the shortlisting represents international recognition of a campaign that places scientific evidence and patient safety at the centre of public healthcare discussions. Regardless of the final outcome, he has said, the work of challenging misinformation and defending scientific integrity will continue.
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