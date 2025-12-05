ETV Bharat / state

JCP Chief Amit Baghel Arrested For Hurting Sindhi Community In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have arrested Amit Baghel, the state president of the Johar Chhattisgarh Party, in connection with the inflammatory statements about the deities of the Sindhi community. He was about to surrender at the Devendra Nagar Police Station when the police arrested him before he could do so.

Police said Baghel had been absconding for 26 days in connection with a case of objectionable and inflammatory statements. A case was registered against him at the Kotwali and Devendra Nagar police stations in Raipur.

Police beefed up the security around the court and police station during Baghel's possible surrender. A scuffle broke out between his supporters and the police after he arrived at the police station, and the police subsequently arrested him.

Baghel's mother passed away on Friday, and her body has been taken to his ancestral village, Pathri, where her last rites will be performed. Baghel, who was prevented from attending his mother's funeral, would likely approach the court.