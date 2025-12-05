JCP Chief Amit Baghel Arrested For Hurting Sindhi Community In Chhattisgarh
The Johar Chhattisgarh Party chief made objectionable remarks about Agrasen Maharaj and Jhulelal, the patron deity of the Sindhi community, in October
Published : December 5, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have arrested Amit Baghel, the state president of the Johar Chhattisgarh Party, in connection with the inflammatory statements about the deities of the Sindhi community. He was about to surrender at the Devendra Nagar Police Station when the police arrested him before he could do so.
Police said Baghel had been absconding for 26 days in connection with a case of objectionable and inflammatory statements. A case was registered against him at the Kotwali and Devendra Nagar police stations in Raipur.
Police beefed up the security around the court and police station during Baghel's possible surrender. A scuffle broke out between his supporters and the police after he arrived at the police station, and the police subsequently arrested him.
Baghel's mother passed away on Friday, and her body has been taken to his ancestral village, Pathri, where her last rites will be performed. Baghel, who was prevented from attending his mother's funeral, would likely approach the court.
Earlier, on November 26, the Supreme Court reprimanded Baghel and rejected his anticipatory bail plea. During the hearing, the court told him to control his speech. It also clearly instructed that no relief would be granted; the law would take its course.
On October 27, the Johar Chhattisgarh Party chief allegedly made objectionable remarks about Agrasen Maharaj and Jhulelal, the patron deity of the Sindhi community, following the vandalisation of the statue of Chhattisgarh Mata.
Following Baghel’s statement, the Agrawal community and Sindhi community protested across the state and the country. Later, an FIR was registered against him at the Kotwali and Devendra Nagar police stations.
The statue of Chhattisgarh Mata was vandalised on October 23 by a mentally challenged person, who was arrested that same day. Later, the administration installed a new statue of the deity on October 26.
