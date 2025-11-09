Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar's Jogbani Sealed For 72 Hours Ahead Of Polls
India and Nepal have jointly sealed the Jogbani-Biratnagar border for 72 hours to ensure smooth polling during the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST
Araria: In view of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Jogbani border along the India-Nepal boundary has been sealed for 72 hours to ensure fair and peaceful voting. The restriction will remain in force from 6 PM on November 8 till the evening of November 11, the day of polling in six constituencies of Araria district.
According to an order issued by Araria District Magistrate (DM), Anil Kumar, "All normal movement through the border area will be prohibited. However, vehicles related to emergency and essential services will be allowed to pass after proper checking,”. Copies of the order have been sent to the concerned SSB battalions, the Customs Department, and police officials.
आजआगामी बिहार विधानसभा आम चुनाव 2025 के दृष्टिगत, विभिन्न थानों द्वारा केंद्रीय सशस्त्र पुलिस बल (CAPF) के साथ संयुक्त रूप से थाना क्षेत्र के संवेदनशील एवं अति संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में एरिया डोमिनेशन, तथा फ्लैग मार्च का आयोजन किया गया।@BiharPolice #BiharHomeDept #HainTaiyaarHum pic.twitter.com/pkmnHvEeJz— Araria police (@ArariaP) November 8, 2025
Assistant Chief Development Officer of Nepal's Morang district, Saroj Koirala, also issued an order to seal the Biratnagar border, ensuring joint coordination between both nations. Officials said the move aims to prevent anti-social activities, illegal infiltration, and external interference during the polling process.
The decision followed two coordination meetings between Indian and Nepali border authorities, with both sides agreeing to maintain strict surveillance. Joint patrolling by SSB and Nepal Police has also been intensified to ensure a peaceful election atmosphere.
The second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
