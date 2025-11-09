ETV Bharat / state

Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar's Jogbani Sealed For 72 Hours Ahead Of Polls

Araria: In view of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Jogbani border along the India-Nepal boundary has been sealed for 72 hours to ensure fair and peaceful voting. The restriction will remain in force from 6 PM on November 8 till the evening of November 11, the day of polling in six constituencies of Araria district.

According to an order issued by Araria District Magistrate (DM), Anil Kumar, "All normal movement through the border area will be prohibited. However, vehicles related to emergency and essential services will be allowed to pass after proper checking,”. Copies of the order have been sent to the concerned SSB battalions, the Customs Department, and police officials.