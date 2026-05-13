ETV Bharat / state

After US Tariffs, West Asia War Deals Yet Another Blow To Jodhpur's Handicraft Industry

Handicraft exports have consistently affected since the imposition of US tariffs last August. ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur : The West Asia war that led to the closure of world's most critical waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, has taken a heavy toll on Jodhpur's handicraft industry. While the exports have declined to half their previous volume, the exporters are now compelled to pay a 'war surcharge' of up to $2,500 (Rs 2.39 lakh) per container, sources told ETV Bharat. In the financial year 2024-25, Jodhpur exported 57,000 containers which dropped to 42,000 in 2025-26—marking a decline of nearly 27 percent. Meanwhile, the volatility of the US dollar has left buyers in a state of uncertainty, while raw material prices are poised to skyrocket. Handicraft exports have consistently affected since the imposition of US tariffs last August. (ETV Bharat) Exporters say that handicraft exports have been consistently affected since the imposition of US tariffs last August. Exporters are facing significantly higher freight charges and war surcharges, amounting to as much as $2,500 per container. Further, containers are now being rerouted via longer shipping lanes, a factor that has contributed to the 50 percent decline in exports over the past two months.