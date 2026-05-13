After US Tariffs, West Asia War Deals Yet Another Blow To Jodhpur's Handicraft Industry
Exports have declined to half as the war has compounded the woes of the industry already hit by US tariffs - Reports Manoj Verma.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Jodhpur: The West Asia war that led to the closure of world's most critical waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, has taken a heavy toll on Jodhpur's handicraft industry.
While the exports have declined to half their previous volume, the exporters are now compelled to pay a 'war surcharge' of up to $2,500 (Rs 2.39 lakh) per container, sources told ETV Bharat.
In the financial year 2024-25, Jodhpur exported 57,000 containers which dropped to 42,000 in 2025-26—marking a decline of nearly 27 percent. Meanwhile, the volatility of the US dollar has left buyers in a state of uncertainty, while raw material prices are poised to skyrocket.
Exporters say that handicraft exports have been consistently affected since the imposition of US tariffs last August. Exporters are facing significantly higher freight charges and war surcharges, amounting to as much as $2,500 per container. Further, containers are now being rerouted via longer shipping lanes, a factor that has contributed to the 50 percent decline in exports over the past two months.
Bharat Dinesh, president of the Jodhpur Handicraft Exporters Association, said that shipping lines have hiked freight charges, and shipping routes have also become longer. While the Central government has provided some relief regarding insurance costs, ship movements have declined drastically.
Although the reduction of tariffs by the US offered some respite, the global economic slowdown triggered by the current war has spoiled the exports. Handicraft exporter Prakash Sankhla said the decline in exports last year was primarily driven by US tariffs and the looming threat of the EUDR (EU Deforestation Regulation).
Now, the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has presented a fresh set of challenges. The prices of petroleum products are expected to rise further. This will drive up the costs of dyes, polishes, chemicals, freight, and packaging material, ultimately leading to an increase in the prices of the finished products.
Due to the ongoing conflict, the US dollar remains highly volatile, a situation that is adversely impacting trade operations. Buyers are currently in a state of uncertainty, unsure of what changes might occur and how they might be affected.
While the Central government has entered into Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several nations, the handicraft sector is yet to reap the benefits of these pacts. The United States constitutes the largest market for handicrafts—specifically furniture—yet India currently has no trade agreement in place with the country.
Further, there is negligible trade of handicraft furniture with Europe and Australia. In other nations where FTAs do exist, there is currently no significant export of handicraft taking place.
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