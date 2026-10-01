Jodhpur Youth Dies After Falling From Third Floor While Trying To Escape Police Raid
The incident led to protests outside Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where relatives refused to take the body and demanded compensation and action.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Jodhpur: A youth fell from the third floor of a house in the Uday Mandir area of Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Tuesday evening while trying to escape police personnel who had arrived to detain him.
According to the available details, the youth came into contact with electricity wires while falling, and suffered a severe head injury when it hit the ground.
His family rushed him to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Tension subsequently spread across the hospital premises, with hundreds of residents gathering there.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Narendra Singh reached the spot and assured the family of a fair investigation.
Family Alleges Youth Was Pushed From Balcony
The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Saddam, a resident of the Uday Mandir area. Nagauri Gate police had reached his house while looking for him in connection with a case.
Saddam's relative, Sanwar, alleged that the incident resembled an encounter. The family claimed they had told the police personnel that they would bring Saddam to the police station themselves after some time, but the officers did not agree.
According to the family, the police personnel entered the house and followed Saddam to the terrace before allegedly pushing him from the balcony.
After news of the death spread, a large crowd gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Relatives and residents raised slogans against the police and refused to take the body, staging a protest outside the mortuary.
RLP councillor Irfan, who reached the spot, demanded that a murder case be registered against the police personnel allegedly responsible for the death. He also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victim's family.
MP Hanuman Beniwal was also informed about the incident. Congress leader Rajendra Singh Solanki and former MLA Manisha Panwar reached the hospital to assess the situation.
The growing crowd at the hospital also disrupted emergency services.
Police Vehicle Damaged As Tension Escalates
Soon after the incident, anger among the crowd at the spot escalated. Of the three police personnel who had gone to apprehend Saddam, beat constable Raichand was allegedly manhandled by the crowd, while the other two personnel managed to escape.
The crowd also damaged the tyres of a police vehicle. The injured constable was admitted to MDM Hospital.
Police have assured the family that the circumstances surrounding the youth's death will be investigated fairly, while the family and residents have continued to demand action against the police personnel they hold responsible.
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