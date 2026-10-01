ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Youth Dies After Falling From Third Floor While Trying To Escape Police Raid

Relatives and residents outside the hospital after the death of a youth in Jodhpur. ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: A youth fell from the third floor of a house in the Uday Mandir area of Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Tuesday evening while trying to escape police personnel who had arrived to detain him.

According to the available details, the youth came into contact with electricity wires while falling, and suffered a severe head injury when it hit the ground.

His family rushed him to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Tension subsequently spread across the hospital premises, with hundreds of residents gathering there.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Narendra Singh reached the spot and assured the family of a fair investigation.

Family Alleges Youth Was Pushed From Balcony

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Saddam, a resident of the Uday Mandir area. Nagauri Gate police had reached his house while looking for him in connection with a case.

Saddam's relative, Sanwar, alleged that the incident resembled an encounter. The family claimed they had told the police personnel that they would bring Saddam to the police station themselves after some time, but the officers did not agree.

According to the family, the police personnel entered the house and followed Saddam to the terrace before allegedly pushing him from the balcony.