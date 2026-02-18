Jodhpur Young Man Found Dead After Allegedly Killing Woman Relative
Published : February 18, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Jodhpur: A 27-year-old man is suspected of killing a young woman before taking his own life in the Chopasni Housing Board police station area of Jodhpur city. The two were related, and the woman’s family has filed a complaint alleging murder.
Station House Officer (SHO) Ishwarchandra Parik said police received information about a suicide at a house in the UIT Colony located in the Shobhavaton Ki Dhani area. A police team found a young woman lying dead inside the house. She had sustained a head injury, reportedly caused by gaiti (a sharp agricultural tool), and there were blood stains at the scene.
Nearby, the body of a young boy was also found. He was identified as Kailash (27), son of Kishanlal. Preliminary investigation suggests that Kailash allegedly attacked the woman before killing himself. Both bodies were later shifted to the MDM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.
According to police, Kailash had been preparing for competitive examinations and used a separate house adjacent to his family residence for studying. The family lived in one house in the UIT Colony, while Kailash stayed alone in the neighbouring house, where he studied and rarely had visitors.
It is believed that the young woman may have visited the house late Tuesday evening or during the night. The incident came to light on Wednesday when Kailash’s father learned about his son's alleged suicide. When police entered the house along with family members, they discovered the woman’s body as well.
The woman’s relatives have lodged a complaint accusing Kailash of murder. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
