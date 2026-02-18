ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Young Man Found Dead After Allegedly Killing Woman Relative

Jodhpur: A 27-year-old man is suspected of killing a young woman before taking his own life in the Chopasni Housing Board police station area of Jodhpur city. The two were related, and the woman’s family has filed a complaint alleging murder.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ishwarchandra Parik said police received information about a suicide at a house in the UIT Colony located in the Shobhavaton Ki Dhani area. A police team found a young woman lying dead inside the house. She had sustained a head injury, reportedly caused by gaiti (a sharp agricultural tool), and there were blood stains at the scene.

Nearby, the body of a young boy was also found. He was identified as Kailash (27), son of Kishanlal. Preliminary investigation suggests that Kailash allegedly attacked the woman before killing himself. Both bodies were later shifted to the MDM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

According to police, Kailash had been preparing for competitive examinations and used a separate house adjacent to his family residence for studying. The family lived in one house in the UIT Colony, while Kailash stayed alone in the neighbouring house, where he studied and rarely had visitors.