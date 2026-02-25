ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur University Assigned Task To Develop Hindi Terms For Usage Of Words Of Modern Lexicon

Jodhpur: Words like deepfake, mission-driven governance, cybersecurity and whistleblower have become a part of daily usage. Such words have also become a part of the administrative system. Although their meaning is widely understood, very few know their Hindi terminology. In a bid to develop Hindi terminology of such words, the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology of the Union Ministry of Education has assigned the task to Ambedkar Study Centre (ASC) at Jai Narayan Vyas (JNV) University at Jodhpur.

Approval for research on Hindi meanings of 176 words was granted at a meeting of the Commission held recently. These words have been suggested by academia. The Commission members will visit JNV University in April for a discussion on these words and evaluate the progress on the project. The project is expected to be completed by December 2026, following which the Hindi terms for these words will be incorporated into the public administration.

ASC Director, Dr Dinesh Gehlot, said that in the digital era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), terms like gig worker, collaborative governance, cybersecurity, holocracy, smart governance and sextortion are widely used, but their Hindi terms are unknown.

There are 176 such terms that have become a part of the administrative discourse, but their Hindi reciprocals are not yet established. “The Commission has assigned us this task. The Hindi terms developed by us will be used for government work as well as for teachers and students," he said.