Jodhpur University Assigned Task To Develop Hindi Terms For Usage Of Words Of Modern Lexicon
Presently, there are 176 such terms identified that have become a part of the administrative discourse, but their Hindi reciprocals are not yet established.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Jodhpur: Words like deepfake, mission-driven governance, cybersecurity and whistleblower have become a part of daily usage. Such words have also become a part of the administrative system. Although their meaning is widely understood, very few know their Hindi terminology. In a bid to develop Hindi terminology of such words, the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology of the Union Ministry of Education has assigned the task to Ambedkar Study Centre (ASC) at Jai Narayan Vyas (JNV) University at Jodhpur.
Approval for research on Hindi meanings of 176 words was granted at a meeting of the Commission held recently. These words have been suggested by academia. The Commission members will visit JNV University in April for a discussion on these words and evaluate the progress on the project. The project is expected to be completed by December 2026, following which the Hindi terms for these words will be incorporated into the public administration.
ASC Director, Dr Dinesh Gehlot, said that in the digital era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), terms like gig worker, collaborative governance, cybersecurity, holocracy, smart governance and sextortion are widely used, but their Hindi terms are unknown.
There are 176 such terms that have become a part of the administrative discourse, but their Hindi reciprocals are not yet established. “The Commission has assigned us this task. The Hindi terms developed by us will be used for government work as well as for teachers and students," he said.
Dr Gehlot explained that while the English medium students are comfortable with the usage of these words, they pose a challenge to those from the vernacular medium. He said that the Hindi terms that are being developed will be of help to the students from the Hindi medium, bringing them at par with their English counterparts.
The list of 176 terms under consideration includes the ones such as e-governance, digital monitoring, Internet Security Protocol, sanitisation, stakeholder, advisory, Blue Chip, facilitation, hybrid meeting, media embargo, social media etc. In India, a new glossary of public administration was released three decades ago in 1995.
Elaborating on how the ASC will proceed with its task, Dr Gehlot gave an example of the term called horse trading that is frequently used in English. "It literally means the purchase of horses at a stable. However, we need to define its meaning. When this term is used, everyone understands it to mean the buying and selling of political figures. After discussion, it was finally determined that it's a form of bargaining that involves cunning. The term horse trading is apt for its meaning of shrewd bargaining," he underlined.
