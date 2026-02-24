ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Senior Citizen Duped Of More Than Rs 1.5 Crore Through Digital Arrest

Jodhpur: An instance of an attempt at duping a 75-year-old woman resident of Jodhpur to the tune of Rs 1.85 crore through 'digital arrest' has come to light, where she was accused of illegal transactions and commissions. Saraswati was kept under digital arrest for 10 days.

She was further pressured by the accused fraudsters to withdraw money from another bank, but the vigilant bank employees prevented the loss of further money, although she had broken her fixed deposit and was in the process of transferring money.

Station House Officer of Ratanada Police Station, Suresh Saran, disclosed that a transaction of Rs 33 lakh from the woman's account was stopped. Police action was underway in the matter. He disclosed that the fraudsters had resorted to a chain of more than 100 transactions, making tracking difficult.

The Manager of Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) Ratanada branch said that Saraswati has a pension account with the bank. "She had a Fixed Deposit (FD) with us, which she broke two days ago and transferred the amount to her savings account. When we asked the purpose, she refused to talk. On Monday, she came for a National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) of Rs 22 lakh, the staff saw that she was worried," he said.

"On being asked, she said that she was sending the money to pay her granddaughter's fees. But the bank employees got suspicious and informed the Cyber Police Station and Ratanada Police Station," he added.