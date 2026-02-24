Jodhpur Senior Citizen Duped Of More Than Rs 1.5 Crore Through Digital Arrest
The 75-year-old woman was kept under digital arrest for 10 days on charges of illegal transactions and commissions.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Jodhpur: An instance of an attempt at duping a 75-year-old woman resident of Jodhpur to the tune of Rs 1.85 crore through 'digital arrest' has come to light, where she was accused of illegal transactions and commissions. Saraswati was kept under digital arrest for 10 days.
She was further pressured by the accused fraudsters to withdraw money from another bank, but the vigilant bank employees prevented the loss of further money, although she had broken her fixed deposit and was in the process of transferring money.
Station House Officer of Ratanada Police Station, Suresh Saran, disclosed that a transaction of Rs 33 lakh from the woman's account was stopped. Police action was underway in the matter. He disclosed that the fraudsters had resorted to a chain of more than 100 transactions, making tracking difficult.
The Manager of Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) Ratanada branch said that Saraswati has a pension account with the bank. "She had a Fixed Deposit (FD) with us, which she broke two days ago and transferred the amount to her savings account. When we asked the purpose, she refused to talk. On Monday, she came for a National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) of Rs 22 lakh, the staff saw that she was worried," he said.
"On being asked, she said that she was sending the money to pay her granddaughter's fees. But the bank employees got suspicious and informed the Cyber Police Station and Ratanada Police Station," he added.
On being questioned by Jamshed Khan from the Cyber Police Station, Saraswati said that she had transferred Rs 1.85 crore three days earlier. The Police then took her to her house in Kamala Nehru Nagar and got details of her bank accounts.
She disclosed that she had transferred Rs 1.85 crore through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) from her State Bank of India (SBI) account at Akhliya branch on February 18, 2026. The Police immediately went to the SBI branch and got Rs 33 lakh from her account placed on hold.
The Manager at SBI said, "When we asked her where she was sending such a large sum of money, she said that she was selling her property and buying another one. The money was going into a firm's account. We objected, but she said that she had done the RTGS because her daughter had asked her."
Sources said that the fraudsters had called the woman on February 13, 2026 and had conveyed that she was under digital arrest. They had accused her of receiving an illegal commission of Rs 25 lakh for an alleged transaction of Rs 2 crore from her account. They demanded details of all her accounts for a Reserve Bank of India investigation. The woman had furnished all the details under fear when she was threatened with six months imprisonment. Thereafter, she made the transactions to them.
Besides the Police preventing the transaction of Rs 33 lakh from her account, another Rs 22 lakh belonging to her were saved when the alert staff at the PNB did not clear her two cheques for RTGS.
