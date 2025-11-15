ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Eight Injured As Car Overturns In Jodhpur

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Jodhpur: Three people died while eight were seriously injured when their car overturned in the Bilara police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur around 2 am on Saturday, police said. Three of the critically injured passengers were referred to MDM Hospital in the district, while the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary of Bilara hospital, they added. Arjun Ram, ASI of Bilara police station, said, "A vehicle overturned at Kharia Meethapur, near the Mahalaxmi Garage culvert on National Highway 25 between Jaitaran and Bilara in the early hours on Saturday. Three among the 11 occupants died on the spot, while the remaining were seriously injured. A crane was called in to shift the damaged car and rescue the injured passengers trapped inside it." The injured passengers undergoing treatment at a hopsital. (ETV Bharat)