Three Killed, Eight Injured As Car Overturns In Jodhpur
Preliminarily, it is believed that the vehicle was overspeeding, which caused it to lose control. Three of the injured have been shifted to MDM Hospital.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Jodhpur: Three people died while eight were seriously injured when their car overturned in the Bilara police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur around 2 am on Saturday, police said. Three of the critically injured passengers were referred to MDM Hospital in the district, while the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary of Bilara hospital, they added.
Arjun Ram, ASI of Bilara police station, said, "A vehicle overturned at Kharia Meethapur, near the Mahalaxmi Garage culvert on National Highway 25 between Jaitaran and Bilara in the early hours on Saturday. Three among the 11 occupants died on the spot, while the remaining were seriously injured. A crane was called in to shift the damaged car and rescue the injured passengers trapped inside it."
The deceased have been identified as Akash (23), son of Bhairaram; Abhishek (23), son of Narpat Chauhan; and Ravi Chauhan (34), son of Hemraj. All residents of Sargaron ka Bada Bas in Bilara, he added. They were returning from a friend's birthday celebration. Bilara tehsildar, along with a team of police personnel, reached the spot.
While the police are yet to ascertain what led to the accident, it is believed preliminarily that the vehicle lost control due to overspeeding. But full clarity on the situation will only be clear after a detailed investigation. It has also been reported that an animal suddenly came in front of the car, due to which the driver had to apply the brakes suddenly, leading to its overturning.
The injured were initially admitted to the trauma unit of the MDM Hospital, which referred three of them to Jodhpur for advanced treatment as their condition was critical.
Also Read