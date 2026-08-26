ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Pollution Case: 4 More JPCRF Directors Arrested, Total 9 Held

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Police have arrested four more directors associated with the Jodhpur Pollution Control and Research Foundation (JPCRF) in connection with alleged pollution of the Jojari River, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests come after the Supreme Court’s directions restricting commercial activities within 500 metres of the Jojari and other rivers and calling for measures to prevent pollution. Four people were arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kamal Shekhawat said the SIT arrested entrepreneurs Umesh Kumar Leela, Vinod Singhal, Jugnu Khan and Parasmal Dhariwal in the case.

The JPCRF was being operated by a 23-member team. On August 2, police had arrested the foundation’s Managing Director Jasraj Bothra, Executive Director Nilesh Sancheti, Treasurer Sang Singh Parihar, Trustee Suresh Khemani and Supervisor Gopal.

With the latest arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case has risen to nine. A committee constituted to investigate pollution in the Jojari River following the Supreme Court’s directions found an illegal pipeline outside a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP).

According to the investigation, industrial wastewater was allegedly being discharged directly into a drain through the illegal pipeline and eventually reached the Jojari River instead of being treated at the CETP.