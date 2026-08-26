Jodhpur Pollution Case: 4 More JPCRF Directors Arrested, Total 9 Held
Rajasthan police have arrested four more people linked to Jodhpur Pollution Control and Research Foundation in an alleged industrial pollution case involving the Jojari River.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Police have arrested four more directors associated with the Jodhpur Pollution Control and Research Foundation (JPCRF) in connection with alleged pollution of the Jojari River, officials said on Wednesday.
The arrests come after the Supreme Court’s directions restricting commercial activities within 500 metres of the Jojari and other rivers and calling for measures to prevent pollution. Four people were arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kamal Shekhawat said the SIT arrested entrepreneurs Umesh Kumar Leela, Vinod Singhal, Jugnu Khan and Parasmal Dhariwal in the case.
The JPCRF was being operated by a 23-member team. On August 2, police had arrested the foundation’s Managing Director Jasraj Bothra, Executive Director Nilesh Sancheti, Treasurer Sang Singh Parihar, Trustee Suresh Khemani and Supervisor Gopal.
With the latest arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case has risen to nine. A committee constituted to investigate pollution in the Jojari River following the Supreme Court’s directions found an illegal pipeline outside a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP).
According to the investigation, industrial wastewater was allegedly being discharged directly into a drain through the illegal pipeline and eventually reached the Jojari River instead of being treated at the CETP.
Following the nine arrests, notices have been issued to several other accused, including Ashok Sancheti, Jayantilal Jain, Narendra Chhajed, Varun Dhanadia, Pawan Lohia, Rakesh Chaurdia, Shrikant Sharma, GM Singhvi, Manoharlal Khatri and Parasmal Sanklecha, among others. Police said further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses.
The Supreme Court on Monday imposed an interim ban on all construction and development within 100 metres of Rajasthan’s Jojari river, saying the buffer is essential to safeguard the fragile riverine ecosystem until a scientific demarcation of the high flood line and ecological zones is completed. The apex court passed the order in a suo motu case concerning contamination in the Jojari river.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta referred to the serious extent of ecological degradation and the widespread destruction of the riverine ecosystem.
The bench said that, as an additional interim safeguard, no hazardous industry or activity with the potential to pollute or damage the riverine ecosystem shall be permitted within 500 metres of the identified flood line or the river’s current flow path.
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