Two Arrested For Selling Jackets Bearing Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Name In Rajasthan
The police team raided the shop in Jodhpur and seized six jackets, allegedly bearing the name of the gangster.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST
Jodhpur: Rajasthan Police has arrested two men for allegedly selling jackets bearing the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Jodhpur, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night at a shop named 'Style World', they said. The action comes as part of a crackdown on persons promoting criminals and gangsters in any form.
Police have recovered six jackets from the accused’s shop. According to officials at the Boranada police station, they received information on Tuesday night that Naveen, the shop owner in Boranada village, had posted a reel on social media advertising jackets in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Station Officer Shakeel Ahmed stated that a late-night search of the shop uncovered six jackets bearing Lawrence Bishnoi’s name. "The jackets have been seized," he said.
Ahmed further said, “Two individuals causing unrest at the scene, including Naveen, son of Mangalaram Jat from Daawa ki Dhani, who made the video viral, and Premaram, son of Sona Ram Jat from Nahro ki Dhani, have been arrested. The shopkeeper had shared the reel on his shop's Instagram account seven days ago, captioning it ‘Lawrence wala jacket.’
A day earlier, police had arrested three men for allegedly selling jackets featuring the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the Kotputli-Behror district. They raided the shop and seized 35 jackets bearing his name. According to sources, the photo that ignited the trend was taken during 2017-2018 during Bishnoi's court appearance.
