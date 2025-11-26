ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested For Selling Jackets Bearing Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Name In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Police has arrested two men for allegedly selling jackets bearing the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Jodhpur, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night at a shop named 'Style World', they said. The action comes as part of a crackdown on persons promoting criminals and gangsters in any form.

Police have recovered six jackets from the accused’s shop. According to officials at the Boranada police station, they received information on Tuesday night that Naveen, the shop owner in Boranada village, had posted a reel on social media advertising jackets in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Station Officer Shakeel Ahmed stated that a late-night search of the shop uncovered six jackets bearing Lawrence Bishnoi’s name. "The jackets have been seized," he said.