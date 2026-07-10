ETV Bharat / state

200-Year-Old Jodhpur Mojari Footwear Awarded GI Tag, Boosting Local Artisans

Jodhpur: In a significant development, the traditional mojari footwear craft of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, also known as ‘Jodhpur Juttis', has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai has registered the craft under GI number 735, credited to the Jodhpur Handicrafts Exports Association and Gram Vikas Seva Sansthan, Pipar City.

President of the association, Bharat Dinesh, termed the recognition historic, saying that the GI tag would give the city’s traditional craft a distinct identity both domestically and internationally. “This recognition will also boost local artisans, the handicraft industry, and exports,” he said.

A copy of GI Tag certificate (ETV Bharat)

The process to secure the GI tag for ‘Mojari’ began on January 4, 2021, with the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and the Textiles Committee playing a key role in facilitating it.

The official certificate was issued by the GI Registry in Chennai on March 28, 2026, and was received by the Handicrafts Exporters Association and the Gram Vikas Seva Sansthan on Thursday.

The craft of making attractive mojaris, traditional, handcrafted ethnic shoes or slippers, in the Marwar region dates back nearly 200 years. This area is regarded as the origin of the craft, from where it spread to other regions.