200-Year-Old Jodhpur Mojari Footwear Awarded GI Tag, Boosting Local Artisans
Jodhpur’s traditional mojari footwear craft received the GI tag, enhancing its global identity, boosting artisans, exports and supporting Rajasthan’s handicraft industry growth, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Jodhpur: In a significant development, the traditional mojari footwear craft of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, also known as ‘Jodhpur Juttis', has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai has registered the craft under GI number 735, credited to the Jodhpur Handicrafts Exports Association and Gram Vikas Seva Sansthan, Pipar City.
President of the association, Bharat Dinesh, termed the recognition historic, saying that the GI tag would give the city’s traditional craft a distinct identity both domestically and internationally. “This recognition will also boost local artisans, the handicraft industry, and exports,” he said.
The process to secure the GI tag for ‘Mojari’ began on January 4, 2021, with the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and the Textiles Committee playing a key role in facilitating it.
The official certificate was issued by the GI Registry in Chennai on March 28, 2026, and was received by the Handicrafts Exporters Association and the Gram Vikas Seva Sansthan on Thursday.
The craft of making attractive mojaris, traditional, handcrafted ethnic shoes or slippers, in the Marwar region dates back nearly 200 years. This area is regarded as the origin of the craft, from where it spread to other regions.
Dinesh said the domestic market for the Jodhpur Mojari industry is currently valued at around Rs 100 crore, while exports stand at approximately Rs 10 crore. He said the GI tag was expected to provide a boost to the industry and attract interest from e-commerce companies.
Patent to embroidered juttis
Mahendra Songara, a mojari maker operating from his home in Jodhpur's Pratap Nagar area, has already received a patent for his unique embrodered designs and brand under the name ‘MR Jodhpur’.
His craftsmanship has been showcased at major exhibitions across the country. A patent for the embroidered jutti crafted by him was obtained in 2023 with the support of IIT Jodhpur.
Songara said he is the first jutti maker from Rajasthan to receive this patent. Now, the GI tag for mojari is set to bring better days for the artisans. Prior to mojari, the ‘Jodhpuri Bandhej’ craft had already received the GI tag.
Currently, the process to obtain GI tags is underway for the ‘Jodhpuri Saafa’ (turban), ‘Mathania red chillies’, wooden and iron crafts, ‘Marwar cumin’, ‘Jodhpuri stone chhatris' (cenotaphs), and ‘Lahariya fabric’.
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