Jodhpur Lawyers Boycott Judicial Work After Alleged Assault By Police
Advocate associations in Jodhpur announced a complete boycott of judicial work and demanded strict action against the accused police officers.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST
Jodhpur: A day after a scuffle broke out between lawyers and police personnel at the Kudi Bhagtasni Police Station in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, following the alleged misbehaviour and assault on a lawyer, the city’s advocate associations announced a boycott of judicial work on Tuesday.
Earlier, late Monday night, a large number of lawyers, led by former Rajasthan Advocates Association president Ranjit Joshi, reached the Kudi Bhagatsuni police station and raised slogans against the police. The lawyers staged a sit-in at the police station, demanding the arrest and suspension of the concerned police official.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sunil Panwar, Basni Police Station Officer Nitin Dave, and other officials reached the Kudi police station and attempted to pacify the lawyers; however, the protesters continued their slogan until 1 AM. Following this, the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) forces were deployed at the police station.
Advocate Ranjit Joshi said, “The treatment meted out to the lawyer was unacceptable. We will launch a protest to demand action against the station officer.” No official statement has yet been issued by the police in this matter.
After a video of the incident surfaced, a joint meeting of officials from the Rajasthan High Court, the Advocates Association, and the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers Association, Jodhpur, was held under the chairmanship of Advocates Association President Ratnaram Tholiya and Lawyers Association President Anand Purohit.
The meeting condemned the assault and beating of Advocate Bharat Singh Rathod and his fellow advocates by the police personnel, including the Station House Officer of the Kudi Bhagatsuni Police Station, in the police station premises. Following the meeting, the advocates announced they would voluntarily abstain from judicial work in the Rajasthan High Court and all subordinate courts on Tuesday.
Advocates Association President Ratnaram Tholia and Lawyers Association President Anand Purohit claimed, “Advocate Bharat Singh, noticing the delay in his client's judicial work, went to the Kudi Bhagatsuni police station with his subordinate advocates, including a female advocate, to inquire about the progress of his client's case.”
“Station Officer Hamir Singh and other police officers assaulted and fatally attacked the advocates inside the police station. Instead of arresting the accused in the registered case, they detained the advocates,” they added.
A report was presented at the meeting calling for action against the police officers, demanding the suspension of those accused of assault and the fatal attack. The advocates will depart from the Heritage Complex in a vehicle rally and submit a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police.
