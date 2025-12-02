ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Lawyers Boycott Judicial Work After Alleged Assault By Police

Jodhpur: A day after a scuffle broke out between lawyers and police personnel at the Kudi Bhagtasni Police Station in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, following the alleged misbehaviour and assault on a lawyer, the city’s advocate associations announced a boycott of judicial work on Tuesday.

Earlier, late Monday night, a large number of lawyers, led by former Rajasthan Advocates Association president Ranjit Joshi, reached the Kudi Bhagatsuni police station and raised slogans against the police. The lawyers staged a sit-in at the police station, demanding the arrest and suspension of the concerned police official.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sunil Panwar, Basni Police Station Officer Nitin Dave, and other officials reached the Kudi police station and attempted to pacify the lawyers; however, the protesters continued their slogan until 1 AM. Following this, the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) forces were deployed at the police station.

Advocate Ranjit Joshi said, “The treatment meted out to the lawyer was unacceptable. We will launch a protest to demand action against the station officer.” No official statement has yet been issued by the police in this matter.

After a video of the incident surfaced, a joint meeting of officials from the Rajasthan High Court, the Advocates Association, and the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers Association, Jodhpur, was held under the chairmanship of Advocates Association President Ratnaram Tholiya and Lawyers Association President Anand Purohit.