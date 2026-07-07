Jodhpur Infant Rape: POCSO Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Bihar Youth
Judge Dushyant Dutt ordered that Rs 15 lakh be deposited as an FD for the victim's rehabilitation and a better future until she attains adulthood.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Jodhpur Special POCSO Court sentenced a 21-year-old youth from Bihar to rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh for the rape of a four-month-old infant.
Judge Dushyant Dutt also ordered that Rs 15 lakh be deposited as a fixed deposit (FD) for the victim's rehabilitation and secure future until she attains adulthood, with the monthly interest paid to the mother for her upbringing. He added that the amount will be provided by the district legal services authority under the state government's victim compensation scheme.
"Is this your true identity, men? Oh, men, feel shame, understand that girl's pain. Come, show your manhood. Will she now be able to live with dignity as someone's daughter, daughter-in-law, or wife? Oh, men, feel shame! Understand that girl's pain," he wrote in the 66-page verdict.
Special public prosecutor Narpat Choudhary for the victim described the case as highly sensitive, noting that the judge used the verdict to convey a message to society. He said the 21-year-old accused hails from Bihar and worked at a factory in a rural area alongside the victim's father. The duo lived in proximity to the factory premises.
Last year, on the day of Dhulandi (Rangwali Holi), the accused visited the victim's room when her mother had stepped out briefly. During this time, he raped her. Following the incident, locals caught and handed him over to the police. A charge sheet was filed following an investigation, the prosecutor said.
Choudhary said 23 oral testimonies, 49 pieces of documentary evidence, and four physical exhibits were presented to the court. "It is incorrect to even call the accused an animal, as they don't commit such inhumane acts. During the hearing, the court found the medical, scientific, and documentary evidence credible and convicted the accused beyond a reasonable doubt before pronouncing the sentence," he added.
An incident of this nature has deeply shaken the conscience of a country where young girls are worshipped as embodiments of the Goddess," he said further.
A similar sentence had previously been handed down by the presiding judge to Asaram Bapu in a case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.
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