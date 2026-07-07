ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Infant Rape: POCSO Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Bihar Youth

Jodhpur: The Jodhpur Special POCSO Court sentenced a 21-year-old youth from Bihar to rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh for the rape of a four-month-old infant.

Judge Dushyant Dutt also ordered that Rs 15 lakh be deposited as a fixed deposit (FD) for the victim's rehabilitation and secure future until she attains adulthood, with the monthly interest paid to the mother for her upbringing. He added that the amount will be provided by the district legal services authority under the state government's victim compensation scheme.

"Is this your true identity, men? Oh, men, feel shame, understand that girl's pain. Come, show your manhood. Will she now be able to live with dignity as someone's daughter, daughter-in-law, or wife? Oh, men, feel shame! Understand that girl's pain," he wrote in the 66-page verdict.

Special public prosecutor Narpat Choudhary for the victim described the case as highly sensitive, noting that the judge used the verdict to convey a message to society. He said the 21-year-old accused hails from Bihar and worked at a factory in a rural area alongside the victim's father. The duo lived in proximity to the factory premises.