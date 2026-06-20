Jodhpur Gang War: One Dead, Another Critical After Firing And Sword Attack
A youth died while another remains critical, after armed attackers opened fire and assaulted two men in Jodhpur over an old rivalry.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Jodhpur: A violent gang rivalry in Rajasthan's Jodhpur claimed the life of a young man on Saturday after a group of armed assailants allegedly attacked two youths with sharp weapons and opened fire on them late Friday night.
The incident took place between the 12th Road intersection and Bombay Motor Circle, where nearly a dozen attackers targeted two men, allegedly due to an ongoing personal and gang-related feud.
One of the injured, Vicky "Fighter", a resident of HUDCO Quarters, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the ICU of MDM Hospital on Saturday morning.
MDM Hospital Superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit confirmed the death, stating that the victim had suffered critical injuries during the attack.
The second victim, Sunny Hans, remains under treatment. He was reported to be in a critical condition following the assault.
Attack Linked To Old Rivalry, Police Launch Manhunt
According to police, the victims had parked their Scorpio SUV for repairs when a group of youths arrived on motorcycles and scooters and launched a sudden attack.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the assault stemmed from an old rivalry between two groups. Police suspect the dispute may be linked to an earlier incident in the Sardarpura area and ongoing tensions over the alleged separation of a member from a gang.
Officials said the rivalry and factionalism between the groups ultimately led to the violent confrontation.
Police Commissioner Sharat Kaviraj, who visited the scene, confirmed that the accused have been identified and named in the case.
Three special police teams have been formed to track down and arrest the suspects. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations, and police expressed confidence that the accused would soon be taken into custody.
Investigators also noted that Sunny's family had reportedly been targeted in the past, with his father having faced a similar attack around seven years ago.
CCTV Footage Captures Attack
A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, showing the Scorpio parked with its bonnet open for repairs. Moments later, a youth is seen closing the bonnet before a group of around 10 to 12 men allegedly stormed the area and attacked the victims.
The footage reportedly shows the two men attempting to flee as the attackers chased them. During the pursuit, the assailants allegedly used sharp-edged weapons and opened fire.
Senior police officers, including DCP West Kamal Shekhawat and Additional DCP Narendra Singh Devda, later visited MDM Hospital and recorded statements from the injured youth and his family members as part of the investigation.
Police said further investigation is underway.
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