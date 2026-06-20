ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Gang War: One Dead, Another Critical After Firing And Sword Attack

Police investigate the scene of a deadly gang rivalry attack in Jodhpur that left one youth dead and another injured. ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: A violent gang rivalry in Rajasthan's Jodhpur claimed the life of a young man on Saturday after a group of armed assailants allegedly attacked two youths with sharp weapons and opened fire on them late Friday night.

The incident took place between the 12th Road intersection and Bombay Motor Circle, where nearly a dozen attackers targeted two men, allegedly due to an ongoing personal and gang-related feud.

One of the injured, Vicky "Fighter", a resident of HUDCO Quarters, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the ICU of MDM Hospital on Saturday morning.

MDM Hospital Superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit confirmed the death, stating that the victim had suffered critical injuries during the attack.

The second victim, Sunny Hans, remains under treatment. He was reported to be in a critical condition following the assault.

Attack Linked To Old Rivalry, Police Launch Manhunt

According to police, the victims had parked their Scorpio SUV for repairs when a group of youths arrived on motorcycles and scooters and launched a sudden attack.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the assault stemmed from an old rivalry between two groups. Police suspect the dispute may be linked to an earlier incident in the Sardarpura area and ongoing tensions over the alleged separation of a member from a gang.

Officials said the rivalry and factionalism between the groups ultimately led to the violent confrontation.