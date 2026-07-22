ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Family Carries On With The Tradition Of Making Replicas Of Historical And Ceremonial Swords

Jodhpur: Swords have always been a part of royal regalia across the world. A family in Jodhpur has continued with the tradition of making replicas of historical and ceremonial swords from around the world.

The family's unique art has reached various corners of the world finding place in the British Army, Navy, among collectors, museums and historical artifact enthusiasts in various Commonwealth and other countries. The swords are also supplied for parades by the army, marines and air forces of these countries.

Sword maker Rajesh Chauhan explained, "All of our replicas are exported. Foreign buyers provide us with samples which we use to create replicas. Furthermore, we also make swords for the armies of Commonwealth countries." He disclosed that Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of the Udaipur royal family recently visited him in connection with his museum.

Another member of the family, Nitesh Chauhan, explained, “We have been doing this work for five generations. Previously, we used to make them for kings and emperors. Now, based on a detailed study of swords from various countries popular between the 17th and 19th centuries, we create replicas. These swords include the famous sword of the French General Napoleon Bonaparte, military swords of the Russian Empire, traditional swords of Arab countries and various others used by British military officers."

He explained that each replica is crafted to match the original sword in shape, design, carving, handle and balance. The engraving on the sword blade, in particular, is done with hand making it appear exactly like the original historical weapon. Till Queen Elizabeth II, the British logo was ‘EIIR’ which was changed to ‘CIIIR’ when Prince Charles became King.

The 'EIIR' insignia stands for Elizabeth II Regina (Queen in Latin). Between the 'E' and 'R' is the Roman II (Second) letter with the St. Edward's Crown above it. The 'CIIIR' design was chosen by Charles. The initials 'C' stands for Charles and 'R' for 'Rex' while 'III' represents Charles III. The Tudor Crown is placed above the letters. It is currently used on government documents and in the Commonwealth countries.

Family member Sandeep Chauhan explained that the swords are still handmade. “Experienced craftsmen first select the metal, then shape it using traditional techniques. This is followed by finishing the blade, designing the handle, engraving the metal and final polishing. Many replicas are also engraved with historical symbols, regalia, and special artistic designs, enhancing their authenticity and appeal," he said while adding that there is a large market for historical weapons and military heritage items abroad.