Jodhpur Family Carries On With The Tradition Of Making Replicas Of Historical And Ceremonial Swords
The Chauhan family's unique art has the British Army, Navy, among collectors, museums and historical artifact enthusiasts in various Commonwealth and other countries
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Jodhpur: Swords have always been a part of royal regalia across the world. A family in Jodhpur has continued with the tradition of making replicas of historical and ceremonial swords from around the world.
The family's unique art has reached various corners of the world finding place in the British Army, Navy, among collectors, museums and historical artifact enthusiasts in various Commonwealth and other countries. The swords are also supplied for parades by the army, marines and air forces of these countries.
Sword maker Rajesh Chauhan explained, "All of our replicas are exported. Foreign buyers provide us with samples which we use to create replicas. Furthermore, we also make swords for the armies of Commonwealth countries." He disclosed that Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of the Udaipur royal family recently visited him in connection with his museum.
Another member of the family, Nitesh Chauhan, explained, “We have been doing this work for five generations. Previously, we used to make them for kings and emperors. Now, based on a detailed study of swords from various countries popular between the 17th and 19th centuries, we create replicas. These swords include the famous sword of the French General Napoleon Bonaparte, military swords of the Russian Empire, traditional swords of Arab countries and various others used by British military officers."
He explained that each replica is crafted to match the original sword in shape, design, carving, handle and balance. The engraving on the sword blade, in particular, is done with hand making it appear exactly like the original historical weapon. Till Queen Elizabeth II, the British logo was ‘EIIR’ which was changed to ‘CIIIR’ when Prince Charles became King.
The 'EIIR' insignia stands for Elizabeth II Regina (Queen in Latin). Between the 'E' and 'R' is the Roman II (Second) letter with the St. Edward's Crown above it. The 'CIIIR' design was chosen by Charles. The initials 'C' stands for Charles and 'R' for 'Rex' while 'III' represents Charles III. The Tudor Crown is placed above the letters. It is currently used on government documents and in the Commonwealth countries.
Family member Sandeep Chauhan explained that the swords are still handmade. “Experienced craftsmen first select the metal, then shape it using traditional techniques. This is followed by finishing the blade, designing the handle, engraving the metal and final polishing. Many replicas are also engraved with historical symbols, regalia, and special artistic designs, enhancing their authenticity and appeal," he said while adding that there is a large market for historical weapons and military heritage items abroad.
Museums, film production companies, historical exhibitions, private collectors and institutions associated with military traditions seek replicas.
Rajesh disclosed that in 1971, a buyer brought a sword from the Victoria Regiment of India to his father and asked him to make a replica. "He made the exact replica. The buyer from Delhi approved the sword and regular supplies began. Work was done through an intermediary buyer. After this, the concern BRBL & Sons was established, which handled the work for Delhi-based exporters," he said.
"In 1995, we began exporting ourselves. Since then, 100% of our goods have been exported abroad. We participated in fairs in Germany twice. Currently, we work with eight countries including Britain, France, Canada and Russia. We even received a certificate of appreciation for supplying swords for the Australian Army Cadets," he added.
The family members disclosed that around 1,000 swords are manufactured and exported annually. While it takes less time to make identical swords, making a single replica on order can take months. They said that their work has been hit due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and the government's move to reduce export incentives, which makes it difficult to compete with others in the global market.
Rajesh pointed out that presently blunt swords are needed for presenting Guard of Honour to visiting dignitaries and C45 grade steel is used for making them. Its speciality is that even after being bent, the sword straightens automatically. He said that foreign enthusiasts rent swords and send them here for making replicas that later adorn the walls of their homes.
He added, “Use of gold or silver for engraving on the sword blade depends on the customer. Iron is heated and moulded into the desired shape with the help of a separate die. A flower, leaf or other symbol is engraved on the die with gold or silver. Some swords use wood for the hilt, while other hilts are made from alloys other than iron and brass with the help of dies. The sword covers are imported."