Jodhpur Chemical Factory Blaze: 14 Firemen Sustain Burn Injuries After Explosion During Firefighting Ops, 8 Critical
The injured firefighters were initially taken to AIIMS for treatment and subsequently shifted to the burn unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
Jodhpur: A sudden explosion during firefighting operations at a chemical factory in Basni industrial area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Wednesday left at least 14 fire services personnel injured, with eight of them suffering burns over 50 percent, officials said on Thursday.
The injured firefighters have been identified as Durgesh (25), Prem Tamboli (20), Praveen Sharma (25), Vinay Purohit (22), Kunal (25), Asif Khan (33), Jogaram (30), Sumit (22), Mohammad Hanif (50), Avinash (40), Prakash (25), Pradeep (23), Surendra (22), and Dinesh (40).
As per latest updates, while one person was discharged after necessary treatment, 13 of the injured are currently undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. The condition of eight of them is stated to be critical, with three of them on ventilator support.
Officials said, as soon as information was received about a massive fire at the chemical factory in Basni police station area, firefighters rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. This when a chemical storage tank exploded, causing burn injuries to more than a dozen fire services personnel. They were initially taken to AIIMS in a fire tender and a pickup truck parked at the scene, and subsequently shifted to the burn unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.
Police Commissioner Anshuman Bhomia said, "A powerful explosion occurred in a chemical storage tank while the fire was being extinguished, injuring 14 Municipal Corporation firefighters. Thirteen of the injured firefighters are currently undergoing treatment in the burn unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where a team of specialist doctors is continuously monitoring their condition. Condition of eight of them is critical."
Given the severity of the incident, District Collector Alok Ranjan and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul Jain stayed at the hospital late into the night to oversee the situation and ensure proper treatment is being given to the injured.
The district administration has issued instructions to ensure proper medical care for all the injured firefighters.
"The injuries were caused by the explosion; eight individuals have sustained burns exceeding 50 percent. A dedicated burn ICU has been set up for them, and burn charts are being prepared for all the patients," Police Commissioner Bhomia said.
Collector Alok Ranjan said that after receiving first aid, all the firefighters were transferred from AIIMS to the burn unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Sharing details, he said, "Information regarding a fire at a chemical factory in the Basni Industrial Area was received in the evening from Municipal Corporation Commissioner. Immediately, Municipal Corporation teams arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. While efforts were being made to bring the fire under control, a sudden explosion occurred."
"Around 13-14 staffers have been affected by the accident; all of them belong to the Municipal Corporation's fire team. The Chief Fire Officer was also present at the site. All the injured were initially given first aid at AIIMS and have now been admitted to the burn unit of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Some patients will require specialised care. Since these are cases of burn injuries, a specialised unit is available here for treatment. We are all present at the scene and making every possible effort regarding the treatment and condition of the injured," the Collector said.
जोधपुर स्थित केमिकल फैक्टरी में आगजनी की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है।— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) September 23, 2026
अधिकारियों को राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में तेजी लाने तथा घायलों को हरसंभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने एवं सभी की सकुशलता की कामना करता हूँ।
Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief and termed it "deeply distressing". The Chief Minister has issued strict instructions to the local administration and senior officials to expedite relief and rescue operations and to ensure that the best possible medical assistance is provided to all the injured firefighters. He also prayed for the speedy recovery and well-being of all the injured.
जोधपुर में एक केमिकल फैक्टरी में आग लगने की घटना बेहद चिंताजनक है। जानकारी मिली है कि आग पर काबू करने के प्रयास में फायर ब्रिगेड के 13 निडर कर्मचारी झुलस गए हैं। ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 23, 2026
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP Hanuman Beniwal, and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Tikaram Jully have also expressed grief over the incident.
जोधपुर में केमिकल फैक्ट्री में आग लगना और उसे बुझाने के प्रयास में अग्निशमन कर्मियों का घायल होना अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यजनक और दुखद है।— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) September 23, 2026
इस संदर्भ में जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को घायलों के त्वरित और प्रभावी उपचार के सभी आवश्यक इंतज़ाम करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
परिजनों को भी हरसंभव…
Meanwhile, Commissioner Bhomia stated that an investigation is underway to verify the types of chemicals stored at the factory and find out whether their usage was permissible. "The factory operator will also be questioned. Action will be taken if regulations were not followed," he added.
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