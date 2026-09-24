ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Chemical Factory Blaze: 14 Firemen Sustain Burn Injuries After Explosion During Firefighting Ops, 8 Critical

Jodhpur: A sudden explosion during firefighting operations at a chemical factory in Basni industrial area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Wednesday left at least 14 fire services personnel injured, with eight of them suffering burns over 50 percent, officials said on Thursday.

The injured firefighters have been identified as Durgesh (25), Prem Tamboli (20), Praveen Sharma (25), Vinay Purohit (22), Kunal (25), Asif Khan (33), Jogaram (30), Sumit (22), Mohammad Hanif (50), Avinash (40), Prakash (25), Pradeep (23), Surendra (22), and Dinesh (40).

As per latest updates, while one person was discharged after necessary treatment, 13 of the injured are currently undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. The condition of eight of them is stated to be critical, with three of them on ventilator support.

Officials said, as soon as information was received about a massive fire at the chemical factory in Basni police station area, firefighters rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. This when a chemical storage tank exploded, causing burn injuries to more than a dozen fire services personnel. They were initially taken to AIIMS in a fire tender and a pickup truck parked at the scene, and subsequently shifted to the burn unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Police Commissioner Anshuman Bhomia said, "A powerful explosion occurred in a chemical storage tank while the fire was being extinguished, injuring 14 Municipal Corporation firefighters. Thirteen of the injured firefighters are currently undergoing treatment in the burn unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where a team of specialist doctors is continuously monitoring their condition. Condition of eight of them is critical."

Given the severity of the incident, District Collector Alok Ranjan and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul Jain stayed at the hospital late into the night to oversee the situation and ensure proper treatment is being given to the injured.

The district administration has issued instructions to ensure proper medical care for all the injured firefighters.