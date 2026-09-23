AIIMS Jodhpur Resident Doctor's Suicide: Colleagues Demand Compensation For Family, Director's Resignation
The resident doctors boycotted work for two hours by covering their mouths and vowed to continue the agitation until their demands are met.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Jodhpur: Alleging prolonged duty hours and immense workload, resident doctors of AIIMS, Jodhpur on Wednesday came down on the institute's director Dr Govardhan Dutt Puri over the alleged suicide of a colleague.
After paying their respects to the deceased doctor, the resident doctors submitted a memorandum to the Director, demanding a public apology, financial compensation for the family, and his resignation. Late in the evening, the resident doctors and students held a candlelight vigil on the campus.
Earlier, the resident doctors boycotted work for two hours by covering their mouths. They vowed to continue the agitation until their demands are met. The resident doctors said, during the agitation, emergency services would not be hampered. They said the resident doctor's death has caused deep grief and concern over the working conditions, duty hours, and workload on residents and students.
A resident doctor alleged that the situation at the institute is such that a resident is regularly assigned 36-hour duty hours. "When we talk about it, the management says there's a cap on the number of doctors. However, there's no such cap on the number of patients and it causes immense pressure on doctors," he said.
Resident doctors' demands
Public apology: The institute administration should publicly apologize and acknowledge its failures regarding the incident. They should also share transparently the circumstances surrounding the incident and the steps being taken to prevent a recurrence.
Compensation and support for the bereaved family: Appropriate financial compensation (Rs 5 crore) and all possible institutional support should be provided to the family of the deceased, including assistance with all applicable benefits, dues, insurance, and other benefits.
Accountability for the incident should be taken, and the Director should resign.
Official Recognition of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) and Affiliated Student Union: The institute should formally recognize the Resident Doctors' Association and Student Union as representative bodies of residents, enabling regular dialogue between the RDA and the institute administration.
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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