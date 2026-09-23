ETV Bharat / state

AIIMS Jodhpur Resident Doctor's Suicide: Colleagues Demand Compensation For Family, Director's Resignation

Jodhpur: Alleging prolonged duty hours and immense workload, resident doctors of AIIMS, Jodhpur on Wednesday came down on the institute's director Dr Govardhan Dutt Puri over the alleged suicide of a colleague.

After paying their respects to the deceased doctor, the resident doctors submitted a memorandum to the Director, demanding a public apology, financial compensation for the family, and his resignation. Late in the evening, the resident doctors and students held a candlelight vigil on the campus.

Earlier, the resident doctors boycotted work for two hours by covering their mouths. They vowed to continue the agitation until their demands are met. The resident doctors said, during the agitation, emergency services would not be hampered. They said the resident doctor's death has caused deep grief and concern over the working conditions, duty hours, and workload on residents and students.

A resident doctor alleged that the situation at the institute is such that a resident is regularly assigned 36-hour duty hours. "When we talk about it, the management says there's a cap on the number of doctors. However, there's no such cap on the number of patients and it causes immense pressure on doctors," he said.

Resident doctors' demands

Public apology: The institute administration should publicly apologize and acknowledge its failures regarding the incident. They should also share transparently the circumstances surrounding the incident and the steps being taken to prevent a recurrence.