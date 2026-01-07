ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur Administration Starts Providing Pre-Marital Counselling To Tackle Growing Problem Of Marital Discord

Singh disclosed, "The purpose of this centre is to prepare young men and women mentally, physically and emotionally before marriage. This will help them understand their perspectives on marriage better and lay the foundation for a strong relationship."

A 'Tere-Mere Sapne Pre-Marriage Counselling Centre' has been in operation under the Women Empowerment Department at the Collectorate. The idea is a brainchild of Divisional Commissioner Dr Pratibha Singh. Sources disclosed that seven couples have been counselled here in the last month and a half. They are now married.

Jodhpur: The Jodhpur administration has launched an innovative initiative to tackle the growing problem of marital discord. It has decided to provide pre-marital counselling to people about to tie the nuptial knot.

"This communication should not be superficial. It should address both partners' mental health as well as future responsibilities. This can help reduce post-marital problems, domestic violence and cases of divorce," she said.

It needs to be pointed out that cases of marital discord are being reported regularly, which is a matter of concern. Sources disclosed that 10 cases of domestic disputes were registered in the Women's Police Stations under Jodhpur Commissionerate in the first six days of the new year alone. On average, over 3,000 cases of domestic discord and violence are reported annually in the City and Rural Police Stations. In some cases, the need for pre-marital counselling for couples has been underlined.

Counsellor Jagriti Kalla explained that the Counselling Centre's goal is to create a common dream for marriage for both young men and women. “We are working towards this goal and have counselled seven couples so far. Relationships can thrive by ignoring certain aspects of life. We are promoting this campaign at Anganwadi centres, mass wedding venues, marriage registration centres and offices of marriage bureaus so that more and more people can join the facility," she said.

It was disclosed that a young woman coming for counselling is told that she must move forward with her family. She must listen to the elders and express her opinion where necessary. Her words should be chosen in a way that doesn't offend anyone. Household decisions should always be made with the husband's financial and social status in mind so that no one faces any problems.

On the other hand, a young man is told to respect his wife and listen to her. From time to time, the two should sit together and discuss only the upcoming phases of their lives. If ever there is a dispute between them, they should resolve it among themselves.

The couple is also told that no matter what happens, they should discuss matters among themselves before taking any major decisions. Tips are also given for living in a large family.