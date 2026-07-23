ETV Bharat / state

Nursing Job-Seekers Try To Die By Suicide Outside Uttarakhand Health Minister's Residence

Dehradun: The agitation by nursing candidates—who have been staging a sit-in protest for a long time demanding year-wise recruitment—took a wrong turn in Uttarakhand when four female protesters attempted to die by suicide outside state health minister Subodh Uniyal's residence in Yamuna Colony, causing chaos at the scene.

Police and administrative officials immediately rushed to the spot, and four women were rushed to Doon Hospital in their vehicles. The condition of one of the women is critical, sources said. Meanwhile, the nursing candidates' protest outside the health minister's residence continues as they alleged that the government is unwilling to pay heed to their grievances.

The nursing candidates have been protesting continuously at Ekta Vihar for several months, demanding year-wise recruitment. Naval Pundir, president of the Nursing Ekta Manch, said that the identities of the four women who attempted to die by suicide have not yet been confirmed.

He mentioned that one of the women is stated to be in critical condition. The police are currently investigating the matter, while the four women continue to receive medical treatment at the hospital. "Nursing candidates came to Yamuna Colony to speak with Health Minister Subodh Uniyal, but he did not meet us. We have been staging a protest for the past eight months, yet Uniyal did not hold talks with us till now. We did not come here to incite riots or create a ruckus. In fact, it is the police who are doing that,” a female nursing candidate said.