Job Fraud Racket Busted In Patna: Three Arrested, 118 Passports Seized
Investigation revealed that the gang charged Rs 2 to 3 lakh from job seekers and separate fees for processing passports and other documents.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Patna: Patna Police have busted a gang that allegedly duped unemployed youths by promising jobs in Gulf countries by forging documents and arrested three persons after a raid at a travel consultancy office here.
A total of 118 passports, belonging to people from Bihar and Assam, along with experience certificates from different institutions, pathology test slips, interview letters, and other suspicious documents were seized.
According to the Gandhi Maidan Police in Patna, the gang members used to fabricate documents such as experience certificates, medical reports, and interview letters to facilitate overseas employment.
The police raided the office of 'Vaishali Travels Consultancy Service', located on the fifth floor of Chandi Vyapar Bhawan on Exhibition Road on Saturday.
Along with 118 passports and other documents, police recovered three laptops, a CPU, five mobile phones, and Rs 1.44 lakh in cash during the raid. Foreign currencies, including 210 UAE Dirhams, 7 Omani Rials, and 1,000 Saudi Riyals, were also recovered.
Investigations revealed that the gang allegedly charged job seekers between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh while separate fees were collected for processing passports and other necessary documents. The police are currently investigating the financial transactions and the entire network involved.
Those arrested have been identified as Tanveer Alam of Mahnar in Vaishali, Shahid Anwar of Makhdumpur in Jahanabad, and Tausif Alam of Gardanibagh in Patna. Upon interrogating the trio, the police are attempting to trace other individuals involved in the network.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that more than 500 people were sent abroad through this network. The police suspect that the gang may have earned over Rs 10 crore through this alleged fraud but the exact figure will become clear once the investigation is completed.
Police are also trying to determine where the forged experience certificates, medical reports, and interview letters were produced. They are also investigating how the processes for obtaining passports and securing overseas employment were facilitated using these documents.
According to Town DSP Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the examination of the 118 recovered passports and electronic devices will be crucial. These items will help gather information about the individuals sent abroad, the agents involved, and other persons connected to the network, he said.
"The 118 recovered passports and electronic devices will undergo a thorough examination. The Gandhi Maidan police station has registered an FIR and initiated further action," said Singh.
Amidst this case, investigations into instances where passports were issued to Afghan and Bangladeshi nationals using Bihar addresses are also drawing attention. Police headquarters and relevant agencies are investigating these matters at various levels. The police are now also investigating whether there is any potential link between these cases and the network involved in creating forged documents.
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