ETV Bharat / state

Job Fraud Racket Busted In Patna: Three Arrested, 118 Passports Seized

Laptops, mobiles, passports, cash and documents were seized during the raid i n Patna ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Patna Police have busted a gang that allegedly duped unemployed youths by promising jobs in Gulf countries by forging documents and arrested three persons after a raid at a travel consultancy office here.

A total of 118 passports, belonging to people from Bihar and Assam, along with experience certificates from different institutions, pathology test slips, interview letters, and other suspicious documents were seized. According to the Gandhi Maidan Police in Patna, the gang members used to fabricate documents such as experience certificates, medical reports, and interview letters to facilitate overseas employment. The police raided the office of 'Vaishali Travels Consultancy Service', located on the fifth floor of Chandi Vyapar Bhawan on Exhibition Road on Saturday. Along with 118 passports and other documents, police recovered three laptops, a CPU, five mobile phones, and Rs 1.44 lakh in cash during the raid. Foreign currencies, including 210 UAE Dirhams, 7 Omani Rials, and 1,000 Saudi Riyals, were also recovered. Investigations revealed that the gang allegedly charged job seekers between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh while separate fees were collected for processing passports and other necessary documents. The police are currently investigating the financial transactions and the entire network involved.