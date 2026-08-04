ETV Bharat / state

Job Aspirants, Protesting Paper Leaks In Ranchi, Demand Probe By Retd Judges From Outside Jharkhand

Students hold placards during a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. ( PTI )

Ranchi: Job aspirants, who have been protesting the alleged paper leaks in the Jharkhand PSC examination and other recruitment tests for the last one week, on Tuesday demanded an inquiry by an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

The protesters, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here since July 29, alleged that the JMM-led government was attempting to "whitewash" the issue by entrusting the investigation to the CID.

They had earlier demanded an investigation by the CBI along with that of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming large-scale financial transactions were linked to the alleged recruitment scam.

"We have completely lost faith in the ongoing CID investigation. Earlier, the government got the JSSC-CGL paper leak probed by the CID. The agency itself found that answers to 135 of the 150 questions had been leaked and 120 questions matched the examination paper exactly," protester Vinay Mehta, an aspirant from Hazaribag district, told PTI.

He alleged that despite candidates sending documentary evidence through emails and WhatsApp, the authorities neither acknowledged nor acted on the complaints.

"Therefore, we demand that the investigation be handed over either to the CBI or to an independent body of retired High Court judges, excluding any judge from Jharkhand," Mehta said. The protesters said they will also pay tribute to former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren on his first death anniversary.