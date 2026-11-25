ETV Bharat / state

Job Aspirant Among Three Killed After Inhaling Toxic Gases In Hyderabad STP, Company Owner Arrested

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man, who had gone to secure a job, died along with two workers after inhaling toxic gases inside a sewage treatment plant (STP) tank in Hyderabad's Bachupalli on Tuesday. Police arrested the owner of the company that cleaned the tank over alleged safety lapses.

The deceased were identified as job aspirant, Suresh (24) and workers, Kalamata Shanmukharao (27) and Yalla Pawan (21). All hailed from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. Suresh, a resident of Bollam and Shanmukharao's acquaintance, had reached the site in the hope of securing a job at the company.

The tragedy has left three families devastated as the victims shouldered immense financial responsibilities.

According to police, HR Enviro Protection System Company had undertaken the responsibility of cleaning the STP tank at Dinesh Arik gated community in Bachupalli.

Shanmukharao, who had been working at the company for several years, arrived at the residential complex on Tuesday morning along with his colleagues Pawan and Saicharan, residents of Thilaru village in Jalmur mandal of Srikakulam.

Shanmukharao first entered the 25-foot-deep tank with the help of an iron ladder to remove the accumulated waste. When he had trouble to breathe and cried out for help, Pawan entered the tank. After Shanmukharao and Pawan failed to come out of the tank, Suresh entered the tank. All three died after inhaling toxic gases.