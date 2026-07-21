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JNVU Books 93 Students For Mass Cheating After Flying Squad Catches Malpractice At Jaisalmer Exam Centre

The surprise inspection was conducted by the university's flying squad during examinations at Shri Karni College, Kajoi examination centre.

JNVU Books 93 Students For Mass Cheating After Flying Squad Catches Malpractice At Jaisalmer Exam Centre
JNVU Books 93 Students For Mass Cheating After Flying Squad Catches Malpractice At Jaisalmer Exam Centre (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 21, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Jodhpur: Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur in Rajasthan has booked 93 examinees for alleged mass cheating after a university flying squad found large-scale malpractice at an examination centre in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The surprise inspection was conducted by the university's flying squad during examinations at Shri Karni College, Kajoi examination centre. Vice-Chancellor Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma, who was on an inspection tour of examination centres in rural areas of Jodhpur district on Tuesday, said the university would adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards malpractice and would not compromise on the integrity of examinations.

"The university will take strict action against any act of cheating or any attempt to undermine the sanctity of examinations. Several reforms are being introduced to make the examination system more transparent, accountable, and technology-driven," he said. The flying squad, comprising Prof Aman Singh, Dr Suresh Choudhary, Dr Lalit Jhala, and Dr Gaurav Jain, conducted a surprise inspection at the Kajoi examination centre in Jaisalmer.

During the inspection, the team allegedly found invigilators dictating answers to students inside the examination hall. Officials said upon checking the answer sheets they found the handwriting style and presentation of answers similar across several scripts.

The officials also checked CCTV footage, which, according to the university, showed invigilators dictating answers to candidates and facilitating mass copying. The university also said disciplinary action would be initiated against the invigilators involved, and a detailed inquiry has been launched.

Read More:

  1. Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Cheating Racket In Pharma Officer Exam; 35 Detained
  2. Madhya Pradesh: Mass Cheating Alleged In Bhoj University Exam, Videos Go Viral
  3. PSC Exam Cheating: Two Arrested In Thiruvananthapuram For High-Tech Malpractice

TAGGED:

VC VISITS EXAM CENTER
VICE CHANCELLOR PAWAN KUMAR SHARMA
CASE AGAINST 93 EXAMINEES
MASS CHEATING IN EXAM

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