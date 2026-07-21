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JNVU Books 93 Students For Mass Cheating After Flying Squad Catches Malpractice At Jaisalmer Exam Centre

Jodhpur: Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur in Rajasthan has booked 93 examinees for alleged mass cheating after a university flying squad found large-scale malpractice at an examination centre in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The surprise inspection was conducted by the university's flying squad during examinations at Shri Karni College, Kajoi examination centre. Vice-Chancellor Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma, who was on an inspection tour of examination centres in rural areas of Jodhpur district on Tuesday, said the university would adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards malpractice and would not compromise on the integrity of examinations.

"The university will take strict action against any act of cheating or any attempt to undermine the sanctity of examinations. Several reforms are being introduced to make the examination system more transparent, accountable, and technology-driven," he said. The flying squad, comprising Prof Aman Singh, Dr Suresh Choudhary, Dr Lalit Jhala, and Dr Gaurav Jain, conducted a surprise inspection at the Kajoi examination centre in Jaisalmer.