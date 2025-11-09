ETV Bharat / state

JNU Students' Union Elections 2025: Student From Varanasi Becomes JNUSU President After 50 Years

Recalling those days, Prof Kumar said, "At that time, debate and ideology were of paramount importance. Even teachers would attend the debates held before the elections. A code of conduct and decorum were observed. After our victory, we invited Jayaprakash Narayan to the campus, which was the greatest moment of our lives."

Kumar had focused his campaign on the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan, launched the slogan, "Student Union should be the voice of the students" and won the elections.

The year 1974 was marked by a series of student movements in the country with 'Nav Nirman Movement' in Gujarat and the 'Total Revolution' in Bihar resonating throughout the country. Under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan (JP), the youth of the country dreamt of a systemic change. It was in this atmosphere that the student union elections were held at JNU. At that time, Kumar was the presidential candidate, who stood against Prakash Karat, the All India president of the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

This year, the election became historic because after 50 years a student from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district, Aditi Mishra, has been elected as JNUSU president. This is the same Varanasi from where Professor Anand Kumar shaped JNU's politics after winning the election in 1974. Both are Banaras Hindu University (BHU) graduates. So, now half a century later, history has repeated itself.

Prof Kumar explained that JNU politics has witnessed many ups and downs since 1974. The student union was suspended during a major agitation in 1983. Later, following the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee, new rules were implemented in the election process, which changed the nature of student politics. “Elections were fought on the ideologies of the parties but the resources were our own. Today, external influence and financial power have weakened the code of conduct,” he said.

Prof Anand Kumar addressing students in JNU in 1974 (ETV Bharat)

2025: Aditi Mishra Repeats History

In JNUSU elections 2025, when Aditi Mishra was elected as the president, Varanasi once again made its mark on JNU politics. She contested from the Left alliance and won the trust of students with her simplicity and clear vision.

Prof Kumar said, “It is a matter of great joy that Varanasi's daughter has reached the top post at JNUSU. This brings back memories of 50 years ago. I hope Aditi will strengthen both unity and consciousness among students.”

Newly elected candidates celebrating victory (ETV Bharat)

JNUSU is considered as a reflection of not only university politics but of the nation's direction and thinking. From Prof Kumar in 1974 to Aditi Mishra in 2025, it's a story of ideals, struggle, and democracy. These two faces from Varanasi gave JNU a new identity at different times. One awakened the consciousness of movement while the other is showing the path to dialogue and resolution.

Who is Aditi Mishra?

Aditi Sharma of AISA, who has become the university's woman president since Aishe Ghosh in 2019, hails from Varanasi. She has long been active in student politics and gender justice movements. In 2017, she participated in the protest against the patriarchal curfew imposed on female students of BHU. Subsequently, while studying at Pondicherry University, she spoke out against saffronisation and fee hike and expressed solidarity with the anti-CAA protests. Aditi is currently pursuing her PhD at the Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory (CCPPT), School of International Studies, JNU. Her research has focused on gender-based violence and its resistance in Uttar Pradesh since 2012. Aditi believes that universities should be centres of democracy and equality.

Who is Prof Anand Kumar?

Prof Anand Kumar was born into a family of freedom fighters in Varanasi. He did BSc and then Masters in Sociology from BHU. He joined JNU for further studies, where he did MPhil. He received a national scholarship and completed his PhD in Sociology from the University of Chicago. Prof Kumar taught at BHU for 10 years and became an associate professor at JNU in 1990. He became a professor in 1998 and then head of the department of Sociology. He remained extremely popular among students throughout his career.