JNU Students' Union Election Dates Announced: Voting On November 4, Results On 6th
As per an official notification issued by JNU's election committee, voting will take place on November 4 and results will be announced on November 6.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 9:06 AM IST
New Delhi: The Election Committee of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Wednesday released the tentative schedule for the Students' Union elections for the 2025-26 session.
As per an official notification issued by the committee, voting will take place on November 4, 2025, and the results will be announced on November 6.
The schedule released by Election Committee Chairperson Ravi Kant mentions that the provisional voter list will be displayed on October 24, and the correction process will also begin the same day, from 9 AM to 5 PM. The committee has clarified that any changes or additions to the voter list must be completed before the nomination process to avoid any identification issues for candidates.
The notification mentions that nomination papers will be issued between 2 PM and 5 PM on October 25, while the nomination process will be held on October 27 from 9:30 AM to 5 PM. The list of valid nominations will be released at 10 AM on October 28, while candidates can withdraw their nominations between 2 PM and 5 PM on the same day.
After the final list of candidates is published at 7 PM on October 28, a press conference and media briefing will be held with the candidates at 8 PM.
To facilitate student interaction, general body meetings will be held at the school level from October 29 to 31. A University General Body Meeting will take place on November 1 at 6 PM, followed by a presidential debate at 8 PM on November 2, one of the most anticipated events of the JNU election season.
The committee has declared November 3, a day before polls, as 'No Campaign Day', when no campaigning activities will be permitted by any of the candidates.
Voting will be held on November 4 in two shifts, one from 9 AM to 1 PM, and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Counting of votes will begin at 9 PM on the same day, while the final results will be announced on November 6.
Also Read:
1. Durga Visarjan Row: ABVP, Left Students Trade Blame After Tensions At JNU