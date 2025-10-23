ETV Bharat / state

JNU Students' Union Election Dates Announced: Voting On November 4, Results On 6th

New Delhi: The Election Committee of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Wednesday released the tentative schedule for the Students' Union elections for the 2025-26 session.

As per an official notification issued by the committee, voting will take place on November 4, 2025, and the results will be announced on November 6.

The schedule released by Election Committee Chairperson Ravi Kant mentions that the provisional voter list will be displayed on October 24, and the correction process will also begin the same day, from 9 AM to 5 PM. The committee has clarified that any changes or additions to the voter list must be completed before the nomination process to avoid any identification issues for candidates.

The notification mentions that nomination papers will be issued between 2 PM and 5 PM on October 25, while the nomination process will be held on October 27 from 9:30 AM to 5 PM. The list of valid nominations will be released at 10 AM on October 28, while candidates can withdraw their nominations between 2 PM and 5 PM on the same day.