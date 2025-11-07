ETV Bharat / state

JNU Students' Union Election 2025: Large Number Of NOTA, Blank And Invalid Votes Draws Attention

New Delhi: During the counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union Elections 2025, the number of NOTA (None of the Above), Blank and Invalid votes drew as much attention as the leads of winning candidates and parties.

Despite efforts to increase transparency, many votes were declared invalid due to procedural errors. For councillor posts, 29 were NOTA, 4 blank and 101 invalid. The School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies (SLL&CS) had the highest number of invalid votes, with 30.

The School of Social Sciences (SSS) had 25 invalid votes, and the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies (SSIS) had 18. These figures highlight the ongoing lack of awareness of voting procedures among students.