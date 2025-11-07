JNU Students' Union Election 2025: Large Number Of NOTA, Blank And Invalid Votes Draws Attention
Across councillor posts, 29 NOTA, 4 blank, and 101 invalid votes were recorded. SLL&CS reported the most invalid votes.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST
New Delhi: During the counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union Elections 2025, the number of NOTA (None of the Above), Blank and Invalid votes drew as much attention as the leads of winning candidates and parties.
Despite efforts to increase transparency, many votes were declared invalid due to procedural errors. For councillor posts, 29 were NOTA, 4 blank and 101 invalid. The School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies (SLL&CS) had the highest number of invalid votes, with 30.
The School of Social Sciences (SSS) had 25 invalid votes, and the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies (SSIS) had 18. These figures highlight the ongoing lack of awareness of voting procedures among students.
At the central panel level, the number of invalid votes was even higher. According to the election committee report, a total of 1034 NOTA votes, 301 blank votes and 195 invalid votes were recorded. This means that over 1,500 votes could not be counted or were not considered valid according to the rules.
Election Committee Chairperson Ravikant stated that the high number of invalid votes raises concerns about the seriousness with which the process is being followed. In many cases, students stamped twice or failed to mark the correct box, which led to vote rejection. Student organisations have expressed concern and stated that they will run awareness campaigns to ensure caution in future elections. Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Nitish Kumar stated that there should be greater clarity in the voting process to prevent any votes from being wasted.
Also Read:
- Left Sweeps JNU Students' Union Elections 2025, Captures All Four Central Posts; AISA's Aditi Mishra President
- ‘Will Hold Admin Accountable For ‘Oppressive Tendencies’, Says Newly Elected JNUSU President Aditi Mishra
- One City, Two Universities: Why Are Student Union Elections So Different In DU And JNU?