JNUSU Office Bearers On Hunger Strike Over Campus-Related Issues, Allege Intimidation By Administration
The students' key demands include withdrawal of CPO manual, revocation of rustications of former JNUSU office bearers, and immediate attention to the deteriorating campus infrastructure.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing dispute between student organizations and the administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the indefinite hunger strike by JNUSU office bearers and students continues.
According to JNUSU, 17 students, including students union president Aditi, vice president Gopika, and general secretary Sunil, have been on hunger strike since October 3. The students union initiated the agitation over several campus-related issues.
According to JNUSU, the students' key demands include the withdrawal of the CPO manual, revocation of rustications of former JNUSU office bearers, and immediate attention to the deteriorating campus infrastructure.
The union has also demanded reinstatement of GSCASH on campus, an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process through IQAC, and reforms to the EOC. JNUSU said the issues have been a long-standing concern of the student community and that the administration should take immediate action on them.
JNUSU has alleged that the JNU administration sent the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to negotiate with the protesting students amid the protest. The union said the CSO warned the office bearers and the students on hunger strike of action if they continued the protest. According to the students union, during the talks, the hunger strike was allegedly declared illegal, citing rustication and 'out of bounds' orders issued against former office bearers.
JNUSU has also accused the administration of not conducting medical examinations of its office bearers on hunger strike. The students' union, calling it a serious issue, stated that regular monitoring of the health of the students on hunger strike is essential.
The union says despite pressure from the administration, the protest will not be called off. The indefinite hunger strike will continue until the demands are met. The strike will not be affected by any threats or pressure from the administration. If the demands are not addressed, more students will be included in the protest.
Also Read
JNU Cancels Event On Umar Khalid's Book Discussion; Students' Union Calls Move Arbitrary