ETV Bharat / state

JNUSU Office Bearers On Hunger Strike Over Campus-Related Issues, Allege Intimidation By Administration

JNUSU office bearers on hunger strike ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing dispute between student organizations and the administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the indefinite hunger strike by JNUSU office bearers and students continues.

According to JNUSU, 17 students, including students union president Aditi, vice president Gopika, and general secretary Sunil, have been on hunger strike since October 3. The students union initiated the agitation over several campus-related issues. According to JNUSU, the students' key demands include the withdrawal of the CPO manual, revocation of rustications of former JNUSU office bearers, and immediate attention to the deteriorating campus infrastructure. The union has also demanded reinstatement of GSCASH on campus, an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process through IQAC, and reforms to the EOC. JNUSU said the issues have been a long-standing concern of the student community and that the administration should take immediate action on them. Signatures of JNUSU office bearers on hunger strike (ETV Bharat)