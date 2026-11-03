ETV Bharat / state

JNU Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court Seeks Police's Reply On Akoijam's Anticipatory Bail Plea

FILE- Congress MP and dismissed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued notice to the city police on Congress MP and dismissed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam's plea seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh sought a response from the Delhi Police and said no coercive action will be taken against Akoijam till the next date of hearing on November 5. The court also directed the investigating officer (IO) to appear with the case file on the next date of hearing. The judge said that the Inner Manipur MP’s plea will be considered on that date.

In October, JNU dismissed professor Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment. The professor, however, has termed his dismissal a "witch hunt" and has raised questions regarding due process. On October 12, Delhi Police registered an FIR against Akoijam days after being sacked from service. On Monday, the Delhi High Court stayed JNU’s order to terminate the services of Akoijam, and listed the matter for the next hearing in January 2027. According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students have also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.