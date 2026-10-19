ETV Bharat / state

JNTU Hyderabad Overcomes Water Scarcity By Recharging Groundwater Through Reverse Borewells

JNTU has excavated 11 percolation pits to store rainwater. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has found an innovative solution to the rapidly depleting groundwater level.

The institute has taken an unconventional approach to replenish the groundwater by channeling rainwater underground.

They have installed reverse borewells across the campus to accumulate water beneath the surface of the earth. To store rainwater, they have excavated 11 percolation pits each measuring 15 feet in length, 5 feet in width, and 10 feet in depth. In addition to these, they have set up borewells designed to facilitate the rapid infiltration of rainwater. Through this technical setup, rainwater can reach a depth of 200 feet within moments. This initiative was launched 12 years ago by professors from the Water Resources Department at JNTU, with an investment of Rs 40 lakh to install borewells at 24 locations.