JNTU Hyderabad Overcomes Water Scarcity By Recharging Groundwater Through Reverse Borewells
The institute has set up borewells across the campus to facilitate rapid infiltration of rainwater into the ground.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has found an innovative solution to the rapidly depleting groundwater level.
The institute has taken an unconventional approach to replenish the groundwater by channeling rainwater underground.
They have installed reverse borewells across the campus to accumulate water beneath the surface of the earth. To store rainwater, they have excavated 11 percolation pits each measuring 15 feet in length, 5 feet in width, and 10 feet in depth.
In addition to these, they have set up borewells designed to facilitate the rapid infiltration of rainwater. Through this technical setup, rainwater can reach a depth of 200 feet within moments. This initiative was launched 12 years ago by professors from the Water Resources Department at JNTU, with an investment of Rs 40 lakh to install borewells at 24 locations.
When it rains, water flows via gravity into these wells and percolates into the ground. In this way, 80 million liters of water are channeled underground annually.
While the impact of El Nino has caused groundwater levels to drop in the areas surrounding Hyderabad, the JNTU campus remains largely unaffected. During winter, the groundwater level on the campus remains within 10 meters of the surface. "In summer, it reaches only 15 to 20 meters," said Professor M.V.V.S. Giridhar of the Water Resources Department.
As a result, the university no longer needs to rely on external water tankers for its drinking water requirements.
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