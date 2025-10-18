JMM Splits From INDIA Bloc To Contest Bihar Assembly Elections Independently
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha announced it will contest six Bihar Assembly seats independently, expressing dissatisfaction with RJD and asserting its commitment to fight with full strength.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 9:34 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand's largest ruling party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, has announced its intention to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections separately from the INDIA bloc.
Upset with the RJD's neglect in Bihar, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Central General Secretary, Supriyo Bhattacharya, revealed this at a press conference at the central office. The party announced its intention to contest the elections on its own in Bihar.
JMM To Field Candidates In Six Constituencies
Supriyo Bhattacharya stated that the party has decided to field candidates on six seats in Bihar: Chakai, Dhamdha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui, and Pirpainti, and this number could reach 10. He stated that the party will contest the elections in Bihar with full strength and will win.
The party also announced the names of 20 star campaigners today, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, MLAs Kalpana Soren, Dr Stephen Marandi, Basant Soren, Vinod Pandey, Supriyo Bhattacharya, Minister Sudibya Kumar Sonu, Abhishek Prasad Pintu, Hemlal Murmu, Pankaj Mishra, Sunil Srivastava, and Mithilesh Thakur. The list of these star campaigners has been sent to the Election Commission.
According to Bhattacharya, the elections in Bihar have now become multifaceted. "There is infighting within the Grand Alliance, so we will strive to ensure the victory of all six of our candidates. We will contest the Bihar elections with full dedication. We have discussed our position with all the constituent parties of the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar."
He also said, "We have discussed our identified seat with all the constituent parties of the alliance in Bihar, especially the RJD-Congress high command, but we have not yet received any priority on it. The RJD has not fulfilled its alliance responsibilities in Bihar."