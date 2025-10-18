ETV Bharat / state

JMM Splits From INDIA Bloc To Contest Bihar Assembly Elections Independently

Ranchi: Jharkhand's largest ruling party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, has announced its intention to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections separately from the INDIA bloc.

Upset with the RJD's neglect in Bihar, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Central General Secretary, Supriyo Bhattacharya, revealed this at a press conference at the central office. The party announced its intention to contest the elections on its own in Bihar.

JMM To Field Candidates In Six Constituencies

Supriyo Bhattacharya stated that the party has decided to field candidates on six seats in Bihar: Chakai, Dhamdha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui, and Pirpainti, and this number could reach 10. He stated that the party will contest the elections in Bihar with full strength and will win.