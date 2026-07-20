ETV Bharat / state

JMM Opposes Vande Mataram Bill, Says Govt Ignoring Real Issues

Ranchi: The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday criticised the Centre's proposed Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, calling it an attempt to divert public attention from pressing national issues ahead of its introduction in Parliament's Monsoon Session. The proposed legislation seeks to grant the national song 'Vande Mataram' the same legal protection and status currently enjoyed by the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey alleged that the government was using "pseudo-nationalism" to shift focus away from issues affecting the public.

"The alleged donation theft in the Ayodhya Ram Temple has hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma. There is natural anger among them against the Central government, the RSS and the Uttar Pradesh government. Inflation is at its peak, unemployment remains a major concern and public anger against the Centre is growing. By bringing the 'Vande Mataram' Bill in the name of pseudo-nationalism, the government wants to divert people's attention from the real issues. This is a government of slogans that repeatedly introduces new narratives to distract people from matters of public concern," Pandey said.

He, however, clarified that the party had no objection to either the national anthem or the national song. "The people of this country have no problem with either 'Jana Gana Mana' or 'Vande Mataram'," he said.

What The Bill Proposes