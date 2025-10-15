ETV Bharat / state

JMM Fields Former Minister Ramdas Soren's Son Somesh Chandra Soren For Ghatshila Bypoll

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday named Somesh Chandra Soren, son of former education minister late Ramdas Soren, as its candidate for the Ghatshila assembly bypoll.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced Soren's name during the JMM Central Committee meeting held in Ranchi. Somesh Chandra Soren will file his nomination on October 17. The seat fell vacant following the death of Ramdas Soren in New Delhi on August 15, 2025.

The meeting was held at Sohrai Bhawan in Ranchi, chaired by Hemant Soren. The meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation, reviewing the membership drive, and specifically discussing the Bihar Assembly elections and the Ghatsila Assembly by-election.