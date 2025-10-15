JMM Fields Former Minister Ramdas Soren's Son Somesh Chandra Soren For Ghatshila Bypoll
The voting will take place on November 11, while counting is scheduled on November 14.
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday named Somesh Chandra Soren, son of former education minister late Ramdas Soren, as its candidate for the Ghatshila assembly bypoll.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced Soren's name during the JMM Central Committee meeting held in Ranchi. Somesh Chandra Soren will file his nomination on October 17. The seat fell vacant following the death of Ramdas Soren in New Delhi on August 15, 2025.
The meeting was held at Sohrai Bhawan in Ranchi, chaired by Hemant Soren. The meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation, reviewing the membership drive, and specifically discussing the Bihar Assembly elections and the Ghatsila Assembly by-election.
Along with CM Soren, the meeting was attended by MLA Kalpana Soren, MPs, MLAs, and representatives from Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal. Meanwhile, the BJP announced Babulal Soren, son of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, as its candidate for the seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi extended his best wishes to Babulal Soren. In a post on X, Marandi said, "The people of Ghatshila will deliver a resounding response to the corruption and anarchy of the Hemant (Soren) government and will bestow the blessing of victory upon the National Democratic Alliance."
Babulal Soren had contested the 2024 assembly election from the seat but was defeated by Ramdas Soren by a margin of 22,464 votes.
Voting will take place on November 11, while counting is scheduled on November 14. The constituency has 2.56 lakh electorate, including 1.31 lakh female voters. Altogether, 300 polling stations will be set up at 231 locations.
