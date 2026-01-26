ETV Bharat / state

Padma Awards 2026: Shibu Soren Gets Posthumous Honour; JMM, Congress Slam Centre

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister late Shibu Soren, a political stalwart and leading figure of the Jharkhand movement, was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan on Sunday. "Dishom Guru" received this honor for his work in the field of public welfare.

Shibu Soren, the widely respected leader of the tribal community in Jharkhand, was born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village of Ramgarh. He received his early education in Ramgarh.

At the age of 13, his father, Sobran Soren, was murdered. The incident changed his life as he launched a movement against moneylenders. He raised awareness among the villagers. He was largely successful in helping villagers reclaim their land from moneylenders.

People affectionately and respectfully started calling him Guruji. Shibu Soren gained political recognition from the Santhal region.

For four decades, Shibu Soren dominated the politics of Jharkhand and the country. He left his mark as a social worker, activist, MLA, MP, and Chief Minister. He served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times: first in 2005, second in 2008, and third in 2009.

Soren was elected as a Member of Parliament from Dumka eight times and also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha. He also held ministerial positions in the central government three times. From the village panchayat to the highest legislative body of the country, he raised his voice for the tribals and the poor. He passed away in 2025 at the age of 81.