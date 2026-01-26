Padma Awards 2026: Shibu Soren Gets Posthumous Honour; JMM, Congress Slam Centre
Published : January 26, 2026 at 12:21 AM IST|
Updated : January 26, 2026 at 12:39 AM IST
Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister late Shibu Soren, a political stalwart and leading figure of the Jharkhand movement, was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan on Sunday. "Dishom Guru" received this honor for his work in the field of public welfare.
Shibu Soren, the widely respected leader of the tribal community in Jharkhand, was born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village of Ramgarh. He received his early education in Ramgarh.
At the age of 13, his father, Sobran Soren, was murdered. The incident changed his life as he launched a movement against moneylenders. He raised awareness among the villagers. He was largely successful in helping villagers reclaim their land from moneylenders.
People affectionately and respectfully started calling him Guruji. Shibu Soren gained political recognition from the Santhal region.
For four decades, Shibu Soren dominated the politics of Jharkhand and the country. He left his mark as a social worker, activist, MLA, MP, and Chief Minister. He served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times: first in 2005, second in 2008, and third in 2009.
Soren was elected as a Member of Parliament from Dumka eight times and also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha. He also held ministerial positions in the central government three times. From the village panchayat to the highest legislative body of the country, he raised his voice for the tribals and the poor. He passed away in 2025 at the age of 81.
The BJP welcomed the award, calling it an honour for the soil of Jharkhand and a recognition of his public welfare work. However, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) termed the award ‘inadequate’, considering his stature.
Reacting to the JMM statement, BJP state spokesperson Shiv Poojan Pathak said, “Today is not the day to discuss or comment on which award should have been given. Rather, the day is significant as the son of Jharkhand has received Padma Award. This is a day of pride for the state.”
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said that late leader’s social and political stature was bigger than the honour bestowed upon him. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said, “Guruji fought for the tribal community and the underprivileged sections, led a movement against exploitation, and fought for a separate state. The central government did not give him an award commensurate with his stature.”
He said that “Dishom Guru” should have received the country's highest civilian honour, the 'Bharat Ratna'. The JMM leader said it is ironic that a film star receives the Padma Vibhushan, while a son of the soil like Guruji receives the lesser Padma Bhushan.
“Despite being a politician and holding several important positions,Guruji remained a social worker at heart and a guide for the tribal community. Guruji, who led a movement against the moneylending system and usury in his youth, never failed to emphasise the importance of educating children and staying away from alcohol. He was also the foremost leader in the decisive struggle for a separate state,” Pandey added.
State Congress media chairman Satish Paul Munjani said that the late leader deserved a greater honor and should have received the Bharat Ratna. Meanwhile, state Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said the Centre should have honoured him with the Bharat Ratna in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the state and society. He expressed hope that the government would work in this direction, recognising the struggles of "Dishom Guru."