19th Season Of Jaipur Literature Festival To Focus On AI And Technology
The season will feature Nobel Prize and Booker Prize winning authors from across the globe.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST
Jaipur: The 19th season of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), to be held from February 15 to 19, will focus specifically on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology.
The sessions of JLF have been curated to address AI's societal impact, future challenges, policymaking, creativity, and its changing role in human life. The 19th edition of the literature festival will feature renowned authors, thinkers, artists, policymakers, and cultural figures from around the world, who will discuss the use of AI in medical innovation, health technology, and research. This year, JLF will serve as a platform for global discussion not just on literature, but also on the technology of the future.
Sanjoy K Roy, MD of JLF's organizing team, Works Art, stated this year, the festival will feature Nobel Prize and Booker Prize-winning authors from around the world, as well as prominent figures in global politics and policymaking.
"The presence of the former Prime Minister of Ireland and the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland will further strengthen the JLF's international standing. Several important sessions will focus on AI, science, technology, and medical innovation," Roy said.
He said AI-based dialogues are being prioritized at the festival with focus on a major AI summit, scheduled to be held on February 19 and 20 in New Delhi.
In the lead-up to the AI summit, the Jaipur Literature Festival has organized special sessions on maths, technology, artificial intelligence, and medical innovation. Additionally, there will be in-depth discussions and conversations on history, art, environment, global conflicts, society, and future challenges.
Roy explained that the 19th edition of JLF will not only be a literary festival, but also a major global platform for reflection on the future of human civilization in the age of AI and new technologies. "The festival will also be accompanied by the 13th edition of Jaipur Bookmark and the Jaipur Music Stage," he added.
