19th Season Of Jaipur Literature Festival To Focus On AI And Technology

Jaipur: The 19th season of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), to be held from February 15 to 19, will focus specifically on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology.

The sessions of JLF have been curated to address AI's societal impact, future challenges, policymaking, creativity, and its changing role in human life. The 19th edition of the literature festival will feature renowned authors, thinkers, artists, policymakers, and cultural figures from around the world, who will discuss the use of AI in medical innovation, health technology, and research. This year, JLF will serve as a platform for global discussion not just on literature, but also on the technology of the future.

Sanjoy K Roy, MD of JLF's organizing team, Works Art, stated this year, the festival will feature Nobel Prize and Booker Prize-winning authors from around the world, as well as prominent figures in global politics and policymaking.

"The presence of the former Prime Minister of Ireland and the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland will further strengthen the JLF's international standing. Several important sessions will focus on AI, science, technology, and medical innovation," Roy said.