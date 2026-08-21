ETV Bharat / state

JKSA Hails MP Police's Intervention To Help Kashmiri Students Facing Harassment

Bhopal: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Thursday hailed the prompt intervention by Madhya Pradesh Police after two Kashmiri students in Bhopal alleged harassment, intimidation and attempts to evict them from their rented accommodation.

The two students, pursuing pharmacy courses under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme, approached the association after allegedly facing threats and pressure from certain individuals in their locality, the JKSA said in a statement. The students alleged that objections were raised to their presence in the area because they were from Jammu and Kashmir and belonged to the Muslim community.

They also alleged that pressure was exerted on their landlord to evict them and that they were threatened with forcible eviction if they did not leave the premises.

JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami took up the matter with Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Kailash Makwana. According to the association, Makwana directed Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar to ensure the students' safety.