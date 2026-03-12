ETV Bharat / state

JKCA Scam: Srinagar Court Rejects Farooq Abdullah's Exemption Plea, Issues Non-bailable Warrant

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addresses a press conference, at his residence in Jammu, Thursday, March 12, 2026. Abdullah had a narrow escape when a gunman allegedly opened fire at him from behind while he was leaving a marriage function on Wednesday. ( PTI )

Srinagar: A court in Srinagar rejected the exemption pleas of two accused, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, on Thursday in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ordered the issuance of non-bailable warrants for their failure to appear.

The order was passed by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar during the hearing in the case titled CBI versus Mohammad Saleem Khan and others. It comes a day after Abdullah had a narrow escape as a man tried to assassinate the veteran politician during a function in Jammu.

The accused in the case include Mohammad Saleem Khan, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Farooq Abdullah. Two other accused, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh, were earlier granted pardon during the trial.

The case was taken up for hearing when exemption applications were filed on behalf of some accused persons.

Rejecting the plea for exemption, the court ordered coercive steps against the accused who failed to appear. "This file has come up for hearing today. Accused no. 3 exemption filed on his behalf, exemption not allowed and is rejected. Issue NBW to accused no. 3,” the court said in its order.

The court also rejected the exemption application filed on behalf of Farooq Abdullah after noting that the defence declined the option of virtual appearance.

“With respect to accused no. 5 (Abdullah) exemption was filed. Keeping in view the contents of the application, the counsel for the accused was given an option to ensure the presence of the accused through virtual mode; however, counsel did not consent and stated that the accused could neither physically nor via virtual mode appear before the court,” the magistrate recorded.

The court then rejected the application and directed the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. “Application for exemption is rejected. Office is directed to issue NBW against accused no. 5 (Abdullah),” the order states.

The court noted that the remaining accused were present during the proceedings and directed the matter to be listed for the next stage of trial. “The rest of the accused are present,” the court said.