JKCA Scam: Srinagar Court Rejects Farooq Abdullah's Exemption Plea, Issues Non-bailable Warrant
The court rejected the exemption application filed on behalf of Farooq Abdullah after noting that the defence declined the option of virtual appearance.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Srinagar: A court in Srinagar rejected the exemption pleas of two accused, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, on Thursday in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ordered the issuance of non-bailable warrants for their failure to appear.
The order was passed by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar during the hearing in the case titled CBI versus Mohammad Saleem Khan and others. It comes a day after Abdullah had a narrow escape as a man tried to assassinate the veteran politician during a function in Jammu.
The accused in the case include Mohammad Saleem Khan, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Farooq Abdullah. Two other accused, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh, were earlier granted pardon during the trial.
The case was taken up for hearing when exemption applications were filed on behalf of some accused persons.
Rejecting the plea for exemption, the court ordered coercive steps against the accused who failed to appear. "This file has come up for hearing today. Accused no. 3 exemption filed on his behalf, exemption not allowed and is rejected. Issue NBW to accused no. 3,” the court said in its order.
The court also rejected the exemption application filed on behalf of Farooq Abdullah after noting that the defence declined the option of virtual appearance.
“With respect to accused no. 5 (Abdullah) exemption was filed. Keeping in view the contents of the application, the counsel for the accused was given an option to ensure the presence of the accused through virtual mode; however, counsel did not consent and stated that the accused could neither physically nor via virtual mode appear before the court,” the magistrate recorded.
The court then rejected the application and directed the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. “Application for exemption is rejected. Office is directed to issue NBW against accused no. 5 (Abdullah),” the order states.
The court noted that the remaining accused were present during the proceedings and directed the matter to be listed for the next stage of trial. “The rest of the accused are present,” the court said.
The court further said: "In case any of the accused fails to appear before the court, appropriate orders shall follow. With respect to the application filed by bank, the CBI has already filed objections. Let objections be filed from other accused persons also i.e., accused no. 1 (Khan), accused no. 2 (Mirza) and accused no. 5 (Abdullah). Accused no. 4 (Misgar) is a banker and need not file objections. Accused no. 3 (Ali) and 6 (Beigh) have already been granted pardon accordingly and need not file objections."
“The file is listed for recording the statement of the accused on March 30, 2026,” the magistrate added.
The case stems from a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in FIR No. 05/2015 against the accused under Sections 120-B, 406 and 409 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
According to the court record, the investigation and prosecution in the case are being carried out by the CBI. The court also recently dealt with an application filed by the Directorate of Enforcement seeking the addition of further offences.
The Enforcement Directorate had sought the addition of Sections 411 and 414 to the charges. However, the court held that the agency could not intervene in a case that was investigated and prosecuted by the CBI.
“Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, provisions of law and judicial precedents, ED cannot be made as a party in a case which is investigated, filed and prosecuted by the CBI and where no schedule offence is disclosed in the charge sheet by the CBI,” the court said in its March 2 order.
The magistrate had further ruled that the agency lacked legal standing to seek additional charges. “Therefore, the applicant has no locus standi as per the law to seek addition of charge in the present case as such the instant application on behalf of ED is not maintainable,” the order read. The court had also observed that the application filed by the agency was unclear and referred to provisions that were no longer applicable.
“It manifestly shows that the application is misconceived and lacks clarity,” the court had said. The court said the powers of the Enforcement Directorate remain limited to money laundering investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. “ED cannot assume from the material gathered by it that a predicate offence stands committed. The predicate offence has to be necessarily investigated and tried by the authorities empowered by law,” the magistrate had observed.
