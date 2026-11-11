ETV Bharat / state

'J&K Will Soon Have Hindu Chief Minister', Says BJP MLA

File photo of Sham Lal Sharma ( X@ShamSharma_JK )

Jammu: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma said Jammu and Kashmir will soon have a Hindu Chief Minister.



Talking to ETV Bharat, Sharma asked, "When people with representation of 1.5 per cent or two per cent can become Chief Minister in Maharashtra, we have a representation of 32 per cent here. Can’t we have a Hindu CM?” Sharma said, during his stint with Congress, he had called for having a Hindu Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir and voices from within the party had spoken against him. “Congress was taunted for being confined to two-and-a-half districts but there can’t be restrictions on having such thoughts,” the MLA said.



The BJP leader has also been vocal in favour of having a separate Jammu state but his party has disassociated itself from his statement. Further commenting on the issue, Sharma said, “The party is not in favour of separate Jammu state but personally my stance is clear on that. I believe that in 1947, the country got independence but Jammu became politically disempowered and people who have a particular mindset started ruling us."



He blamed Kashmir centric parties for Jammu being deprived of statehood but said BJP will return the state to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The BJP wants that people should be given back the statehood but the political parties here a particular mindset. Few days ago, you must have seen what the president of the ruling party said and started comparison with Pakistan. India is not so weak that you will dictate terms to it,” he said, adding, “BJP doesn’t do things to come to the power. It is a party which has been formed after struggles. First Prajaparishad was formed, followed by Jan Sangh and then BJP came into being. It is for the welfare of the nation.”



When asked was the division of Jammu and Kashmir a right step when Ladakh was separated, the BJP MLA said, “This was done out of compulsion but there was demand of people of Ladakh since long to separate them from Jammu and Kashmir and give them a UT.”