ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police’s Intelligence Unit Seizes Digital Devices From Kashmir High Security Prison

Srinagar: J&K Police’s Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted in the raids and seized digital devices from a highly secured Central Jail Srinagar in a terror case.

On Saturday, raids were conducted inside the barracks of Central Jail after the CIK received technical inputs about the presence of suspicious digital signatures. Sleuths from CIK alongside jail authorities carried out the searches.

Incriminating material in the form of digital communication devices having bearing on the investigation was recovered and seized, officials said. Authorities did not reveal the number of devices because investigations are underway.

“These devices will be subjected to detailed forensic examination to unravel potential links and expose a larger terror network,” they added.

The raids were conducted pursuant to a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar, for a case lodged by CIK under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2023.