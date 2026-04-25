J&K Police’s Intelligence Unit Seizes Digital Devices From Kashmir High Security Prison
The seizure was made during a raid inside the barracks of Central Jail following inputs about the presence of suspicious digital signatures.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 25, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Srinagar: J&K Police’s Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted in the raids and seized digital devices from a highly secured Central Jail Srinagar in a terror case.
On Saturday, raids were conducted inside the barracks of Central Jail after the CIK received technical inputs about the presence of suspicious digital signatures. Sleuths from CIK alongside jail authorities carried out the searches.
Incriminating material in the form of digital communication devices having bearing on the investigation was recovered and seized, officials said. Authorities did not reveal the number of devices because investigations are underway.
“These devices will be subjected to detailed forensic examination to unravel potential links and expose a larger terror network,” they added.
The raids were conducted pursuant to a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar, for a case lodged by CIK under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2023.
The intelligence unit is investigating the security breach that enabled these devices to enter the high-security prison in the Valley.
“The role of facilitators and collaborators involved in this act will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken,” they said.
The raids are part of a sustained effort to uncover critical evidence, curb illicit activities and prevent the misuse of communication devices within sensitive security zones including prisons, officials said.
They added the seizure of devices is aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem and identifying and prosecuting terrorist associates and Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who aid and abet unlawful activities in the Union Territory.