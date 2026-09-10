J&K Police Attach Six Residential Houses Over Narcotics Trafficking In Srinagar
Police said that the properties were found to have been acquired and linked to proceeds of the illicit narcotics trade.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.22 crore in six separate drugs cases in capital Srinagar.
The police named six persons hailing from different areas of the city whose properties were attached under NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985.
The act allows law enforcement agencies to seize or attach properties that are found to have been acquired and linked to proceeds of the illicit narcotics trade.
The attachment order restrains the owner from selling, leasing, transferring, altering, encumbering or creating any third-party interest in the said property.
Police said they attached an immovable property comprising a double-storeyed residential house along with land valued at approximately Rs 1.10 crore at Danihama, Hazratbal on the city outskirts.
The property belonged to Mubashir Ashiq Teeli and was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985 following a case filed Sections 8/21 NDPS Act at the Police Station Nigeen.
Similarly, a residential house and land valued at approximately Rs 1.14 crore at Mulfaq Abu Baker Colony, Hazratbal belonging to Zubair Ahmad Rather was attached.
The police also attached an immovable property valued at approximately Rs 1 crore belonging to Mohd Altaf Dar in Mujgund, Srinagar. The property comprises a single-storey residential house along with 11.5 marlas of land.
Police Station Ahmad Nagar attached an immovable property valued at approximately Rs 2.2 crore, belonging to accused Owais Ahmad Mir of Baghaat Shoora, Srinagar. The property, comprising a double-storey residential house, including a hall on the second floor along with approximately 10 marlas of land at Baghaat Shoora.
Police also attached a double-storey residential house along with 3.5 marlas of land with an estimated market value of more than Rs 35 lakh belonging to Waseem Ahmad Langoo of Sheikh Colony, Lal Bazar. Another immovable property belonging to accused Riyaz Ahmad Bhat of Panzinara, Srinagar was found to have been acquired from the proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. The property comprises a single-storey residential house along with 6 marlas of land, valued at approximately Rs 43 lakh.
These sustained actions are aimed at dismantling not only the operational networks of drug traffickers but also the financial infrastructure that sustains the illicit narcotics trade, said a Srinagar police official.
“The sustained action reflects the zero-tolerance approach of Srinagar Police towards drug trafficking and its determination to strike at the economic foundations of narcotics networks,” the police added.
By identifying, tracing and proceeding against assets acquired from illicit proceeds, Srinagar Police is targeting the financial ecosystem that enables and sustains drug trafficking, it added.
“Such measures are aimed at depriving drug traffickers and their associates of the financial gains generated through illegal narcotics activities and constitute an important component of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan,” police added.
The Srinagar Police said the stringent legal action will continue against drug peddlers, traffickers and their associates including the identification, attachment and freezing of movable and immovable properties and assets acquired from the proceeds of illicit narcotics activities in accordance with the law.
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