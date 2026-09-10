ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Attach Six Residential Houses Over Narcotics Trafficking In Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.22 crore in six separate drugs cases in capital Srinagar.

The police named six persons hailing from different areas of the city whose properties were attached under NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The act allows law enforcement agencies to seize or attach properties that are found to have been acquired and linked to proceeds of the illicit narcotics trade.

The attachment order restrains the owner from selling, leasing, transferring, altering, encumbering or creating any third-party interest in the said property.

Police said they attached an immovable property comprising a double-storeyed residential house along with land valued at approximately Rs 1.10 crore at Danihama, Hazratbal on the city outskirts.

Police attach a residential house in a drugs case in Srinagar (Special Arrangement)

The property belonged to Mubashir Ashiq Teeli and was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985 following a case filed Sections 8/21 NDPS Act at the Police Station Nigeen.

Similarly, a residential house and land valued at approximately Rs 1.14 crore at Mulfaq Abu Baker Colony, Hazratbal belonging to Zubair Ahmad Rather was attached.