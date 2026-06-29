ETV Bharat / state

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Performs 'Pratham Puja' At Amarnath Cave Marking Ceremonial Beginning Of Yatra

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday performed the 'Pratham Puja' at Amarnath cave in the Kashmir Himalayas marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Hindu pilgrimage in the valley. This year's yatra will officially begin on July 3 and will conclude on August 28.

After performing the puja at the cave, LG Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir is fully prepared to welcome thousands of pilgrims. The Lieutenant Governor also offered special prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the country. He further said that all necessary arrangements have been completed by the administration to provide a safe, peaceful and satisfying journey to the pilgrims.

Sinha said that the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, civil administration, army, police, paramilitary forces, local population and various service providers are working in close coordination for a smooth yatra. He added that this year, compared to previous years, there has been significant improvement in infrastructure and facilities. Accommodation, sanitation, health, transport and other basic amenities have been further strengthened for the pilgrims to have a smooth and hassle-free 'darshan' of the ice Lingam inside the cave.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has put in place ight security arrangements for the yatra. Besides, improved logistical support, medical facilities and effective coordination between various agencies have been ensured to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of the Yatra.