J&K LG Flags Off First Batch Of Buddha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu
The yatra was flagged off by the LG from Bhagwati Nagar yatri Niwas towards Poonch where the annual yatra is held, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 17, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first batch of annual Buddha Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu and termed the pilgrimage as "revelation of life's deepest truths to every devotee".
The LG flagged off this yatra from Bhagwati Nagar yatri Niwas towards Poonch where the annual yatra is held and extended warm wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and spiritually fulfilling yatra.
He expressed deep appreciation to the Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Nyas along with VHP and Bajrang Dal, local authorities, langar organisations and civil society groups for their coordination and comprehensive arrangements ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage and the Buddha Amarnath Ji Mela.
Speaking on the occasion Manoj Sinha said, "The sacred journey to Baba Budha Amarnath's abode is a deeply enlightening experience. I firmly believe this pilgrimage brings profound transformation and reveals life’s deepest truths to every devotee," the Lieutenant Governor said.
The Buddha Amarnath shrine is situated in Rajpura village in Mandi area of Poonch district which houses a white stone shivling. This pilgrimage is conducted annually in the month of monsoon (Shravan) and ends alongside Amarnath Yatra on Raksha Bandhan.
The route from Jammu upto the shrine has been secured by the security forces and police and paramilitary forces have been put in place to manage the security all along.
Read More: