ETV Bharat / state

J&K LG Flags Off First Batch Of Buddha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first batch of annual Buddha Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu and termed the pilgrimage as "revelation of life's deepest truths to every devotee".

The LG flagged off this yatra from Bhagwati Nagar yatri Niwas towards Poonch where the annual yatra is held and extended warm wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and spiritually fulfilling yatra.

He expressed deep appreciation to the Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Nyas along with VHP and Bajrang Dal, local authorities, langar organisations and civil society groups for their coordination and comprehensive arrangements ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage and the Buddha Amarnath Ji Mela.