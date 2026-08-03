J&K High Court Upholds Removal Of Judicial Officer In Cash-For-Jobs Case
A division bench of Justices Rajnesh Oswal and Sanjay Parihar dismissed the accused's writ petition challening the removal of his service.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Holding that a judicial officer who deliberately stayed away from disciplinary proceedings cannot later invoke the principles of natural justice, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the removal from service of a civil judge accused of taking money from three men on the promise of securing Class IV jobs in the judiciary.
In a 26-page judgment, a division bench of Justices Rajnesh Oswal and Sanjay Parihar dismissed the writ petition filed by Naveen Jamwal, a judicial officer, challenging his removal from service. The court upheld Government Order No. 2704-JK(LD) of 2022 dated May 20, 2022, which removed him following a departmental inquiry that found him guilty of grave misconduct.
The bench held that the disciplinary proceedings were conducted strictly in accordance with the applicable rules and that Jamwal had been given repeated opportunities to defend himself but consciously chose not to participate.
"The rule of audi alteram partem protects a diligent litigant; it cannot be converted into a weapon by one who, despite due notice, chooses not to avail the opportunity afforded to him," the court said.
According to the judgment, Jamwal was appointed as a Civil Judge (Junior Division)/Munsiff in March 2013 after selection by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. During his posting at Doda, three unemployed men alleged that he induced each of them to pay Rs 2.5 lakh by claiming he could secure their appointment to Class IV posts in the judicial department through his influence with senior officials and members of the selection committee.
The complainants alleged that despite paying the money, they neither got jobs nor received refunds. They further claimed that when they repeatedly sought the return of their money, the officer abused and threatened them.
A written complaint submitted to the High Court stated that the officer had assured them that the money would be paid to "some High Court Judge and other members of the selecting committee" for securing appointments. The complainants also claimed they possessed proof of payment.
The complaint was referred to the Registrar Vigilance for a preliminary inquiry.
The inquiry found prima facie support for the allegations based on statements of the complainants and a compact disc containing a recorded conversation. The Registrar Vigilance recommended a regular departmental inquiry.
Following a Full Court resolution, a sitting High Court judge was appointed as the inquiry officer. The inquiry report dated Aug. 24, 2021 held all charges proved and found Jamwal guilty of "grave misconduct unbecoming of a Judicial Officer."
The Full Court accepted the findings and initially resolved to propose dismissal. After issuing two show cause notices and receiving no response, it recommended removal from service, which the government approved in May 2022.
Jamwal argued that he had never received the charge sheet or show cause notices and remained unaware of the disciplinary proceedings until he saw the government order on the Law Department's website.
He alleged that the inquiry had been conducted entirely ex parte in violation of Article 311 of the Constitution, the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, and principles of natural justice. He also questioned the admissibility of the compact disc and claimed there was no legally admissible evidence proving demand or acceptance of money.
After examining the original record, the bench concluded that the officer had been repeatedly served with notices, charge sheets and hearing dates.
The court noted that notices were served through the Principal District Judge concerned and that additional communication was made through telephone, WhatsApp and email. Despite this, the petitioner failed to appear before the inquiry officer or submit any defence.
The court held: "Having deliberately abstained from the proceedings the petitioner who is a judicial officer, cannot now invoke the principles of natural justice to assail the inquiry."
It further observed that the writ petition did not even contain a categorical plea that the allegations made by the complainants were false, fabricated or motivated by mala fide intentions. Instead, the challenge focused almost entirely on alleged procedural irregularities.
Addressing the petitioner's objection regarding the absence of a certificate under Section 65B of the Evidence Act for the compact disc, the bench said the argument was misconceived.
It noted that although the complainants had identified the petitioner's voice during the preliminary inquiry, the inquiry officer had not relied upon the compact disc while determining guilt.
"The Enquiry Officer has mainly relied upon the oral testimony of the witnesses and has determined the culpability of the petitioner," the court held.
The bench underlined that judicial officers are expected to maintain the highest standards of integrity and honesty.
"The office of a Judicial Officer demands unimpeachable integrity, absolute honesty and conduct that inspires public confidence in the administration of justice," the judgment said.
It added, "Allegations of accepting money on the promise of securing public employment strike at the very root of judicial probity and erode public faith in the justice delivery system."
The High Court held that the inquiry had been conducted in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, that the findings were supported by evidence, and that the punishment of removal was not disproportionate.
Accordingly, it dismissed the writ petition and upheld the government order removing Jamwal from service.
"Accordingly, we find no merit in the writ petition, the same is dismissed. The impugned Government Order No.2704-JK(LD) of 2022 dated 20.05.2022 is upheld," the bench ruled.
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