ETV Bharat / state

J&K High Court Upholds Removal Of Judicial Officer In Cash-For-Jobs Case

Srinagar: Holding that a judicial officer who deliberately stayed away from disciplinary proceedings cannot later invoke the principles of natural justice, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the removal from service of a civil judge accused of taking money from three men on the promise of securing Class IV jobs in the judiciary.

In a 26-page judgment, a division bench of Justices Rajnesh Oswal and Sanjay Parihar dismissed the writ petition filed by Naveen Jamwal, a judicial officer, challenging his removal from service. The court upheld Government Order No. 2704-JK(LD) of 2022 dated May 20, 2022, which removed him following a departmental inquiry that found him guilty of grave misconduct.

The bench held that the disciplinary proceedings were conducted strictly in accordance with the applicable rules and that Jamwal had been given repeated opportunities to defend himself but consciously chose not to participate.

"The rule of audi alteram partem protects a diligent litigant; it cannot be converted into a weapon by one who, despite due notice, chooses not to avail the opportunity afforded to him," the court said.

According to the judgment, Jamwal was appointed as a Civil Judge (Junior Division)/Munsiff in March 2013 after selection by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. During his posting at Doda, three unemployed men alleged that he induced each of them to pay Rs 2.5 lakh by claiming he could secure their appointment to Class IV posts in the judicial department through his influence with senior officials and members of the selection committee.

The complainants alleged that despite paying the money, they neither got jobs nor received refunds. They further claimed that when they repeatedly sought the return of their money, the officer abused and threatened them.

A written complaint submitted to the High Court stated that the officer had assured them that the money would be paid to "some High Court Judge and other members of the selecting committee" for securing appointments. The complainants also claimed they possessed proof of payment.

The complaint was referred to the Registrar Vigilance for a preliminary inquiry.

The inquiry found prima facie support for the allegations based on statements of the complainants and a compact disc containing a recorded conversation. The Registrar Vigilance recommended a regular departmental inquiry.

Following a Full Court resolution, a sitting High Court judge was appointed as the inquiry officer. The inquiry report dated Aug. 24, 2021 held all charges proved and found Jamwal guilty of "grave misconduct unbecoming of a Judicial Officer."

The Full Court accepted the findings and initially resolved to propose dismissal. After issuing two show cause notices and receiving no response, it recommended removal from service, which the government approved in May 2022.

Jamwal argued that he had never received the charge sheet or show cause notices and remained unaware of the disciplinary proceedings until he saw the government order on the Law Department's website.

He alleged that the inquiry had been conducted entirely ex parte in violation of Article 311 of the Constitution, the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, and principles of natural justice. He also questioned the admissibility of the compact disc and claimed there was no legally admissible evidence proving demand or acceptance of money.