J&K High Court Slams Bureaucratic ‘Kafkaesque Maze’, Orders Full Benefits For Officer After Illegal Retirement

A view of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ANI )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the government to grant all consequential service benefits to the officer, whose premature retirement had earlier been quashed but remained only partially implemented for years.

In his 24-page judgement, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani ruled that the administration cannot defeat a binding judicial decree through administrative manoeuvres or delayed inquiries. The court ordered the respondents to grant Bhumesh Sharma all benefits including notional promotions, seniority correction, pay fixation and arrears within eight weeks.

The case arose in contempt proceedings against Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary of the General Administration Department, after the court found that the government had not fully complied with an earlier judgment restoring Sharma’s service.

The judgment traces the dispute back to June 30, 2015, when Sharma was prematurely retired by the government through an administrative order.

That order was later quashed by the High Court on February 7, 2017, which directed that the officer be reinstated with full consequential benefits within one month.

“The inevitable conclusion is that the impugned order cannot be sustained in the eyes of law. It is accordingly quashed. The petitioner shall be reinstated in service with all consequential benefits within one month from today,” the earlier writ judgment had stated.

The government challenged the ruling before a Division Bench, which dismissed the appeal in October 2022. A subsequent special leave petition before the Supreme Court also failed in July 2023, making the judgment final.

Despite the legal finality, the court noted that implementation did not follow.

Justice Wani described the situation as a troubling example of administrative resistance to judicial authority.

“This case represents a disturbing chapter in service jurisprudence where a litigant, despite having succeeded at every tier of the judicial hierarchy, finds himself entangled in what can only be described as a Kafkaesque maze of bureaucratic manipulation and deliberate obstruction,” the judge wrote.

The court said the government attempted to dilute the judgment by rescinding the retirement order but making consequential benefits conditional upon the outcome of alleged departmental proceedings.

“That introduction of this caveat marked the beginning of a new chapter of avoidance,” the judgment noted.

Because the government did not release full benefits, the court initiated contempt proceedings and framed a Robkar against Commissioner/Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

The administration argued that certain vigilance matters and inquiries prevented release of the benefits. However, Sharma’s counsel, senior advocate Z.A. Shah, argued that those cases had already been closed and the officer was never accused in one of the FIRs cited by the government.

Upon examining the record, the court found that FIR No. 20/2005 had ended with a closure report accepted by the court and that FIR No. 13/2002 had not even named Sharma as an accused.

The judge observed that reliance on such matters was “contrary to record.” The dispute later shifted to Sharma’s promotion prospects in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

During contempt proceedings, the court found that although the government released salary arrears amounting to more than Rs 1 crore, Sharma’s claim for higher scales and promotion in parity with junior officers remained unresolved.