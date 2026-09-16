ETV Bharat / state

J&K High Court Seeks Response Over Alleged Industrialisation In Flood Zone Area

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to respond to concerns over the proposed industrialization of Nowgam in Srinagar after an affidavit flagged the project's reported location in a flood-zone area.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhatti and Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued one-page direction in a long-running public interest litigation concerning flood-related issues in Kashmir.

The court, while listing the matter for further consideration on October 29, directed that the response to the affidavit filed by the Environmental Policy Group (EPG)be submitted within one week.

"The affidavit dated August 27, 2026 has been filed on behalf of petitioner. The affidavit raises certain critical issues, including industrialization in the flood zone area, which would require an immediate response from the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir," the Bench said.

The Bench further said, "It is directed that the response to the affidavit be filed within a period of one week from today."

The direction came in PIL No. 8/2017 and connected matters, including PIL No. 2/2014, OWP No. 780/2015, CPOWP No. 878/2015 and PIL No. 18/2018.

The affidavit at the center of the order was dated August 27, 2026. The court recorded that it raised "certain critical issues," including the proposed industrialization of an area identified as a flood zone.

The order places the factual and statutory position of the proposed Nowgam industrial project before the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Last month, ETV Bharat published a report titled 'Proposed Industrial Park In Area Prohibited For Constructions In Kashmir Raises Flood Fears' highlighting the EPG's concerns regarding the project in Nowgam and its reported proximity to an area covered by restrictions in the Srinagar Master Plan-2035.

According to the plan, the State Administrative Council, while approving the Srinagar Master Plan-2035 in February 2019, modified the proposal to provide that no development or construction activity would be permitted along the NH Bypass from Pantha Chowk to Nowgam.

The corridor was identified in the planning document as forming part of a flood-absorption basin.

The issue before the authorities is therefore whether the proposed industrial park falls within the area covered by the restriction and, if it does, what planning and legal framework permits the proposed construction.

The proposed Plug-and-Play Industrial Park at Nowgam covers about 50 acres and has an estimated project cost of Rs 104.02 crore.