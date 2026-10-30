ETV Bharat / state

JK High Court Seeks Facts From State Govt On Jhelum Protection, EPG Hails Intervention

Srinagar: The Environmental Policy Group (EPG) on Friday welcomed an order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court seeking details from the government on mining activities, sewage treatment facilities and flood-protection embankments along the river Jhelum.



In an order dated October 29 on Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No 8 of 2017, the High Court gave the respondents three days to submit a factual statement on the issues raised during the proceedings. The questions were placed before the court by amicus curiae Nadeem Qadiri.

The questions concern the nature and extent of legal and illegal mining along the Jhelum, the number of sewage treatment plants proposed along the river and the status of embankments constructed or removed as part of flood protection measures.



In a statement, EPG welcomed the court's intervention, saying the issues were critical to the conservation of the Jhelum and its long-term ecological protection. The group said the government must provide clear answers and adopt a time-bound approach to address the environmental challenges facing the river.



"These concerns cannot be addressed through administrative assurances alone and require transparent information, scientific assessment and effective implementation on the ground," EPG said. The latest proceedings are part of a public interest litigation filed in 2017 concerning environmental protection and the conservation of the Jhelum.



The court's direction for a factual statement comes amid concerns over the river's ecological condition, the impact of mining and sewage discharge, and the effectiveness of flood-management measures. The questions raised by Qadiri seek clarity on the scale of mining activities along the river, the planned sewage treatment infrastructure and the status of embankments intended to protect vulnerable areas from flooding.



EPG said illegal mining, untreated sewage discharge and the condition of river embankments have significant implications for the river's ecological health, carrying capacity and flood-management system. The group said the government should place specific and verifiable information before the court on each of the questions raised by the amicus curiae.



EPG also took note of a compliance affidavit submitted by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, detailing measures undertaken by various government departments on flood management, wetland conservation and river protection. The group said the government should explain the progress achieved under the measures outlined in the affidavit and provide a clear account of their implementation.



It stressed that reporting the steps taken by departments must be accompanied by verifiable information on the results achieved. The Jhelum is central to Kashmir's water system and plays a major role in the region's drainage and flood management. Its condition has implications for riverbank communities, wetlands and the wider environment.



Mining along the river can affect its channel and banks, depending on the location and scale of the activity. The discharge of untreated sewage can degrade water quality, while the condition of embankments can influence flood protection and the movement of water.



EPG said the river's conservation required coordinated action by government departments, strict enforcement of environmental laws and a comprehensive approach to river restoration and flood management.



The group also welcomed the High Court's continued monitoring of the case, saying judicial oversight was important to ensure accountability and turn environmental commitments into results.



"Judicial oversight remains important to ensure accountability among concerned departments and translate environmental commitments into tangible results," the group said. EPG Convenor Faiz Bakshi said the protection of the Jhelum must remain a priority because of its importance as a natural water resource for Kashmir.



The group called for transparent disclosure of information, scientific assessment of environmental risks and effective enforcement of measures to protect the river. It said the government's response to the questions raised in court should establish the actual status of mining activities, sewage treatment infrastructure and flood-protection embankments.



EPG said sustained institutional coordination and accountability would be necessary to address the environmental pressures facing the Jhelum. The group reiterated that conservation efforts must extend beyond official assurances and produce measurable improvements in the river's ecological condition and flood-management system.