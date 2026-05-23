ETV Bharat / state

J&K High Court Says 'When in Doubt, Do Refer'; Appoints Former CJ Magrey As Arbitrator In Hassan Roads-ERA Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that disputes arising out of the termination of a nearly Rs 35 crore disaster management infrastructure contract between Hassan Roads Construction Company Private Limited and the J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency are arbitrable in nature, while appointing former Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as the sole arbitrator to adjudicate the matter.

In a 16-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar ruled that the contractor could invoke arbitration directly despite not first approaching the Adjudicator or Dispute Review Expert mechanism provided under the contract.

The court was hearing a petition filed under Section 11(6) of the Jammu and Kashmir Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, seeking appointment of an arbitrator in relation to the contract dated August 7, 2021 for construction of the "Central Control Building for Housing Emergency Operation Centre and SCADA System at Ompora, Budgam."

According to the judgment, the contract had been awarded to the petitioner company at a cost of Rs 29.88 crore plus a provisional sum of Rs 5 crore after it emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender floated by ERA.

The contractor claimed it had completed nearly 90 percent of the work and alleged that delays occurred due to lapses attributable to the respondents. The Contractor has also accused the agency of wrongfully terminating the contract and initiating coercive measures, including encashment of bank guarantees and re-tendering of the pending work.

Meanwhile, the company claimed exceeding several crores, including unpaid bills, variation claims, retention money, compensation for delayed payments and damages arising from the termination and bank guarantee issues.

ERA opposed the plea and argued that the contractor had failed to complete the project despite repeated extensions. The agency submitted before the court that the work was meant for emergency and disaster management services and was originally to be completed within 12 months by September 2022. "...but even after four extensions up to October 31, 2024, the project remained incomplete."

The respondents in their arguments also claimed that the contractor had bypassed the mandatory pre-arbitration mechanism requiring disputes to first be referred to an Adjudicator or Dispute Review Expert before invoking arbitration.

Rejecting the objection, Justice Dhar observed that the Adjudicator/DRE mechanism itself had not become operational because no agreement had been executed jointly between the parties and the named adjudicator as required under the contract conditions.

"Therefore, the condition stipulated in Clause 23.1.1 of the GCC has not been satisfied in the present case, as such, the forum of Adjudicator/DRE was not available to the petitioner," the court observed.