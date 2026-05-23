J&K High Court Says 'When in Doubt, Do Refer'; Appoints Former CJ Magrey As Arbitrator In Hassan Roads-ERA Case
Justice Sanjay Dhar while hearing the petition said the contractor could invoke arbitration directly despite not first approaching the Adjudicator or Dispute Review Expert mechanism.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that disputes arising out of the termination of a nearly Rs 35 crore disaster management infrastructure contract between Hassan Roads Construction Company Private Limited and the J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency are arbitrable in nature, while appointing former Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as the sole arbitrator to adjudicate the matter.
In a 16-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar ruled that the contractor could invoke arbitration directly despite not first approaching the Adjudicator or Dispute Review Expert mechanism provided under the contract.
The court was hearing a petition filed under Section 11(6) of the Jammu and Kashmir Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, seeking appointment of an arbitrator in relation to the contract dated August 7, 2021 for construction of the "Central Control Building for Housing Emergency Operation Centre and SCADA System at Ompora, Budgam."
According to the judgment, the contract had been awarded to the petitioner company at a cost of Rs 29.88 crore plus a provisional sum of Rs 5 crore after it emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender floated by ERA.
The contractor claimed it had completed nearly 90 percent of the work and alleged that delays occurred due to lapses attributable to the respondents. The Contractor has also accused the agency of wrongfully terminating the contract and initiating coercive measures, including encashment of bank guarantees and re-tendering of the pending work.
Meanwhile, the company claimed exceeding several crores, including unpaid bills, variation claims, retention money, compensation for delayed payments and damages arising from the termination and bank guarantee issues.
ERA opposed the plea and argued that the contractor had failed to complete the project despite repeated extensions. The agency submitted before the court that the work was meant for emergency and disaster management services and was originally to be completed within 12 months by September 2022. "...but even after four extensions up to October 31, 2024, the project remained incomplete."
The respondents in their arguments also claimed that the contractor had bypassed the mandatory pre-arbitration mechanism requiring disputes to first be referred to an Adjudicator or Dispute Review Expert before invoking arbitration.
Rejecting the objection, Justice Dhar observed that the Adjudicator/DRE mechanism itself had not become operational because no agreement had been executed jointly between the parties and the named adjudicator as required under the contract conditions.
"Therefore, the condition stipulated in Clause 23.1.1 of the GCC has not been satisfied in the present case, as such, the forum of Adjudicator/DRE was not available to the petitioner," the court observed.
The court also drew a distinction between decisions taken by the "Project Manager" and those taken by the "Employer," holding that the dispute in the present case arose from termination of the contract by the employer and not from any decision of the Project Manager.
Highlighting this distinction, the court said: "Any decision taken by the Employer, including a decision relating to terminating of the contract and subsequent actions initiated against the Contractor in terms of the covenants of the contract, cannot be made subject matter of deliberation before the Adjudicator/DRE."
Justice Dhar further held that the arbitration clause in the Particular Conditions of Contract was broad enough to cover all disputes arising out of or connected with the agreement.
"The arbitration clause contained in the PCC is of wide amplitude. Therefore, any dispute arising between the Employer and the Contractor, which does not fall within the realm of disputes referable to the Adjudicator/DRE, can also be referred to arbitration," the court noted.
Relying on precedents of the Supreme Court of India and the Bombay High Court, the court emphasized that judicial interpretation should favour arbitration where an arbitration agreement exists.
Citing a recent Supreme Court ruling, Justice Dhar observed that courts should follow the principle of "When in doubt, do refer" while considering arbitration pleas.
The court further pointed out that under Section 16 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, the arbitral tribunal itself is competent to rule on questions relating to its jurisdiction.
Holding that the disputes were "arbitrable in nature," the court disposed of the petition by referring all disputes and differences between the parties to arbitration.
The court appointed former Chief Justice JK High Court Ali Mohammad Magrey as the sole arbitrator and directed the registry to communicate the order to him within ten days.
It further directed the arbitrator to furnish the statutory disclosure under Sections 11(8) and 12(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act within two weeks of receiving the order. The court also ordered that arbitral costs and fees would initially be borne equally by both parties, subject to the final award.
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