Pay For All Rooms Hired: J&K High Court Rejects Govt’s Occupancy-based Rent Cuts For Hotel Housing Panchayat Representatives
The court clarified that catering charges must be paid only for the number of persons who actually availed themselves of food services.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that a hotel owner whose rooms were hired by the government to accommodate protected persons is entitled to rental charges for all the rooms, irrespective of whether they were actually occupied, provided the hiring order does not make payment conditional on actual occupancy.
However, the court clarified that catering charges must be paid only for the number of persons who actually availed themselves of food services at the hotel.
A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani passed the judgment while partially allowing an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and four other officials against a single-judge order in a dispute involving Hotel New Metro in Srinagar.
The court pronounced the judgment on November 17, 2026, in Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) No. 137/2026, titled Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Others vs Hotel New Metro. The 16-page judgment was reserved on November 12, 2026.
The bench set aside the earlier direction requiring payment of outstanding boarding and lodging charges for an initial hiring period between November 15, 2020, and October 5, 2021.
However, it upheld the hotel owner's entitlement to rental charges for all 19 rooms hired by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, between October 27, 2021, and October 25, 2022, regardless of actual occupancy.
The court also directed the authorities to clear the admissible balance payment within two months, failing which interest at 6% per annum would become payable from the date the amount fell due until its actual disbursement.
The dispute arose after the hotel was initially hired on a sharing basis from November 15, 2020, to accommodate Sarpanches, Panches, Panchayati Raj Institution members, municipal councillors and other protected persons.
The agreed rates were Rs 356 per room per day and Rs 225 per person per day for catering during summer, and Rs 242 per room per day and Rs 216 per person per day for catering during winter.
After the hotel was de-hired on October 5, 2021, its 19 rooms were hired again by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, through a communication dated October 27, 2021. The rooms remained under the occupation arrangement of the authorities until October 25, 2022.
Following the hotel's vacation, its proprietor, Hajj Khazir Mohammad Dar, submitted boarding and lodging bills for payment. Instead of releasing the entire amount, the Deputy Commissioner constituted a committee headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East Srinagar) to verify the claims of hotel owners.
The committee examined records, including daily entry and exit registers of protected persons, and recommended payment based on actual occupancy rather than the hiring of all 19 rooms.
Aggrieved by the reduction, the hotel owner approached the High Court through WP(C) No. 590/2023.
A single judge, on February 11, 2026, quashed the committee's order dated November 5, 2022, and its report dated February 10, 2023, directing the authorities to settle the hotel's claims for the period from November 15, 2020, to October 25, 2022.
Challenging that decision, the government argued that the single judge had granted relief beyond the scope of the original petition by including claims relating to the first hiring period, which had not been formally raised against the competent authority.
Accepting this argument, the division bench observed that the hotel owner had not originally sought payment of the outstanding amount from the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, for the period between November 15, 2020, and October 5, 2021.
The bench noted that the claim was introduced through a supplementary affidavit without formally amending the writ petition or impleading the Divisional Commissioner as a respondent.
"The direction of the writ court, insofar as it pertains to liquidation of the liability of the respondent for the aforesaid period is concerned, is certainly beyond the scope of the writ petition and is otherwise in breach of the principles of natural justice," the bench observed.
It further held that the Divisional Commissioner, being the competent authority responsible for releasing payment for that period, had not been given an opportunity to contest the claim.
The court, however, drew a distinction between the earlier hiring arrangement and the subsequent one made by the Deputy Commissioner.
Examining the hiring order dated October 27, 2021, the bench found that all 19 rooms had been hired without any condition restricting rental payment to actual occupancy.
"In the absence of any such clear stipulation in the hiring order dated 27th October, 2021, passed by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, the respondent was under an obligation to keep all the 19 rooms unbooked and ready for accommodating all the 38 protected persons named in the order itself," the judgment said.
The court also noted that there was no allegation that the hotel owner was free to let out unoccupied rooms to other guests during the hiring period.
Against this background, the bench rejected the committee's decision to calculate room rentals only based on actual occupancy.
Describing the committee's report as "untenable and without any justification", the court held that the hotel was entitled to rental charges for all 19 rooms for the period between October 27, 2021, and October 25, 2022.
On catering charges, however, the bench took a different view. It said the agreed rates were calculated on a per-head, per-day basis, making actual consumption of food services the relevant consideration.
"The catering charges would be payable based on the number of persons who actually availed themselves of the food services in the hotel," the bench held.
It explained that if 20 persons availed themselves of the hotel's catering services, payment could be claimed for those 20 persons and not all 38 individuals named in the allotment order.
The operative directions provide that the hotel owner can approach the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, through a representation for any outstanding boarding and lodging charges relating to the first hiring period. If dissatisfied with the decision, he would be free to file a fresh writ petition.
For the second hiring period, the authorities have been directed to pay rental charges for all rooms hired, irrespective of actual occupancy, after adjusting any amount already paid. Catering charges must be calculated according to the actual number of persons who availed themselves of food services.
The bench directed the government authorities to examine the claims in the light of the judgment and release the balance payment within two months. In case of default, the outstanding amount will carry interest at 6% per annum from the date it became due until payment.
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