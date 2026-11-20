ETV Bharat / state

Pay For All Rooms Hired: J&K High Court Rejects Govt’s Occupancy-based Rent Cuts For Hotel Housing Panchayat Representatives

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that a hotel owner whose rooms were hired by the government to accommodate protected persons is entitled to rental charges for all the rooms, irrespective of whether they were actually occupied, provided the hiring order does not make payment conditional on actual occupancy.

​However, the court clarified that catering charges must be paid only for the number of persons who actually availed themselves of food services at the hotel.

​A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani passed the judgment while partially allowing an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and four other officials against a single-judge order in a dispute involving Hotel New Metro in Srinagar.

​The court pronounced the judgment on November 17, 2026, in Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) No. 137/2026, titled Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Others vs Hotel New Metro. The 16-page judgment was reserved on November 12, 2026.

​The bench set aside the earlier direction requiring payment of outstanding boarding and lodging charges for an initial hiring period between November 15, 2020, and October 5, 2021.

However, it upheld the hotel owner's entitlement to rental charges for all 19 rooms hired by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, between October 27, 2021, and October 25, 2022, regardless of actual occupancy.

​The court also directed the authorities to clear the admissible balance payment within two months, failing which interest at 6% per annum would become payable from the date the amount fell due until its actual disbursement.

​The dispute arose after the hotel was initially hired on a sharing basis from November 15, 2020, to accommodate Sarpanches, Panches, Panchayati Raj Institution members, municipal councillors and other protected persons.

​The agreed rates were Rs 356 per room per day and Rs 225 per person per day for catering during summer, and Rs 242 per room per day and Rs 216 per person per day for catering during winter.

​After the hotel was de-hired on October 5, 2021, its 19 rooms were hired again by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, through a communication dated October 27, 2021. The rooms remained under the occupation arrangement of the authorities until October 25, 2022.

​Following the hotel's vacation, its proprietor, Hajj Khazir Mohammad Dar, submitted boarding and lodging bills for payment. Instead of releasing the entire amount, the Deputy Commissioner constituted a committee headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East Srinagar) to verify the claims of hotel owners.

​The committee examined records, including daily entry and exit registers of protected persons, and recommended payment based on actual occupancy rather than the hiring of all 19 rooms.

​Aggrieved by the reduction, the hotel owner approached the High Court through WP(C) No. 590/2023.

A single judge, on February 11, 2026, quashed the committee's order dated November 5, 2022, and its report dated February 10, 2023, directing the authorities to settle the hotel's claims for the period from November 15, 2020, to October 25, 2022.

​Challenging that decision, the government argued that the single judge had granted relief beyond the scope of the original petition by including claims relating to the first hiring period, which had not been formally raised against the competent authority.

​Accepting this argument, the division bench observed that the hotel owner had not originally sought payment of the outstanding amount from the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, for the period between November 15, 2020, and October 5, 2021.